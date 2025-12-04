Mikaela Shiffrin’s Fiancé’s World Cup Race in Doubt as Weather Forces Major Change by Organizers

Essentials Inside The Story Mikaela Shiffrin's partner Aleksander Kilde is set to take on his second downhill after recovery.

However, bad weather played spoilsport to his comeback story.

This is not the first time that bad weather has caused missed opportunities this year.

Just a week ago at the Copper Cup, Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, finally returned to the sport that nearly broke him. His crash on the final run in Wengen back in January 2024 left him battered, sidelining him for almost two years and testing every ounce of his resolve. But Kilde stormed his way into the start game and down the slope to a gritty 24th-place finish, a moment so overwhelming for the couple, causing tears. Now, just days later, Kilde is already gearing up to take on the mountains again. However, the weather doesn’t seem to align with his endeavor.

Looking to make another comeback, Kilde was preparing for the Stifel Birds of Prey downhill, his first downhill race since surgery. However, plans changed as winter hit the Vail Valley. With a snowstorm closing in after weeks of limited snow, organizers shifted the event to Thursday, December 4, to accommodate the weather. The course’s finish line has also moved up, a bit short of the traditional Red Tail location.

Although the weather was brutal, some of the men managed to complete two solid training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The organizers have been exercising caution, keeping a close eye on the incoming storm. Further changes to the super-G and giant slalom would be made if the situation demanded it. Back in March, at Sun Valley, Idaho, both men’s and women’s downhill races at the Stifel Sun Valley World Cup Finals were cancelled due to bad weather.

For organizers, ensuring skier safety across all three events remains the top priority, especially with athletes set to return to Europe for the remainder of the winter. This is not the first time this year that a race has had to be shifted due to bad weather. The organizers tried to shift the schedule a bit, but finally it had to be scrapped.

However, Kilde’s comeback at the Copper Cup suggests that the Norwegian will have a smoother transition to downhill races. His comeback race was a phenomenal attempt from him as he powered through the 531-meter super-G layout, clocking 1:08.95. At the race, Kilde’s longtime rival Marco Odermatt stormed to victory, finishing 1.25 seconds ahead in a dominant showing.

The Stifel Birds of Prey downhill offers Kilde a chance to even the score, but catching Marco won’t be easy; the Swiss star arrives as the reigning downhill globe winner and a five-time overall champion. Defeating him would be difficult, but Kilde is just happy that he returned to doing what he loves especially with Mikaela Shiffrin on his side.

Aleksander Kilde thanks Mikaela Shiffrin for everything

After the accident, Kilde was never sure he wanted to return to Alpine racing. The trauma lingered, and the fear of failing again kept him out of the sport for two years. Throughout that period, double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin stood firmly by his side, determined to help her fiancé come back stronger. “We’ve been a rock for each other,” said Kilde to Olympics.com.

At the Copper Cup, a trace of fear lingered in Kilde’s mind, yet he still pushed through the mountain and finished his run — an emotional moment in every sense. Warm hugs and a quiet sense of accomplishment washed over both Aleksander Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin.

“She has supported me from day one. Not only personally but also as an athlete. I’m glad that I can share so much with her. The support I’ve gotten from her has been insane. I love her.”

“It was very special that I was able to be there for his comeback. I’m very proud of him,” said Mikaela Shiffrin about Kilde.

With a successful comeback, the next checklist on Aleksander Kilde’s big plan is conquering the Stifel Birds of Prey downhill before his focus finally shifts towards the European circuit. Given that, how do you think the athlete will perform at the race?