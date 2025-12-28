Mikaela Shiffrin’s Surprising Pre-Race Ritual Revealed Days Before Winter Olympics Showdown

As the Winter Olympics approaches, Mikaela Shiffrin is gaining momentum with the steady precision of a ticking clock. The 30-year-old American is currently enjoying a remarkable streak in the slalom discipline, having secured victory in her last five World Cup races with an impressive display of skill and consistency. In the high-stakes realm of Olympic-season skiing, where athletes are consumed by their gear, rigorous training, and intricate mental strategies, one of Shiffrin’s pre-race rituals resembles something from a humorous children’s movie.

In a recent post on her X profile, Shiffrin shared a video of herself enjoying a handful of Haribo gummy bears just prior to hitting the slopes. It serves as a modest yet intimate source of comfort, anchoring her in the face of the overwhelming pressures and solitude that accompany the World Cup tour.

“The truth is that one of the most challenging things about being in the Games is how isolating it can be if you don’t have the people you love there,” Shiffrin has previously stated. For an athlete of Shiffrin’s caliber, whose pre-race routine is just gummy bears, the science behind it is actually interesting.

In fact, it is not unusual for athletes to have these ahead of significant competitions. Gummy bears serve as a valuable source of fast-acting carbohydrates for athletes, facilitating the rapid replenishment of muscle energy following intense exercise. This aids in recovery and enhances performance, particularly during the vital post-workout window when muscles are most adept at absorbing carbohydrates.

Their supply of a straightforward and readily absorbable sugar source necessitates minimal digestion, facilitating a swift delivery of energy essential for muscle recovery and replenishment. In addition to disclosing her pre-race ritual, the American skier has recently shared insights into one of her weak spots within the sport.

Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to face these challenges in her career

Following her remarkable achievement of securing a 105th World Cup victory, Mikaela Shiffrin expressed, “Lock in this feeling.” Her remarks focused not on the difficulties he had endured during the season and in times gone by, but rather on the promising future that lies ahead.

“I have some work I want to accomplish with (giant slalom). The super-G was such a positive step, so I want to get some training there too. But it’s time for a little bit of recovery as well after the last nine weeks,” the American skier expressed. In the previous season, Shiffrin suffered a significant injury following a fall in a giant slalom event held in Killington, Vermont.

She sustained a nearly three-inch puncture wound in her lower abdomen, dangerously close to her colon, requiring surgical intervention. She faced significant challenges in her physical recovery, as it required the complete rebuilding of her core muscles from the ground up.

Yet, the significant issue lay in how it altered her perspective on the speed and aggression required for giant slalom and super-G, the very disciplines in which she is now striving to rectify her past missteps. As the Winter Olympics approach, the coming weeks will reveal whether she can maintain her impressive performance.