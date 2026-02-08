Multiple Skiers Including Lindsey Vonn, Suffered Nightmare Crash At Milan Winter Olympics

After retiring in February 2019, undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery, and making a successful comeback at the end of 2024, Vonn had one goal in mind. That goal was to compete at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. But fate has different plans for the legend. At the end of January 2026, Vonn faced a severe crash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite crashing at Crans-Montana just a week before the Winter Olympics, she suffered from a 100% torn ACL. Still, the 41-year-old decided to be back on the slopes to compete in the games. But another major downhill crash at the main event derailed her. She was immediately airlifted to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as Vonn’s future in the games remains in the dark, other Olympians have been eyeing the podium. However, as it appears, it’s not just Vonn who has become a victim of unfortunate crashes this Winter Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Happened in the Women’s Downhill on Day 2 of the Winter Olympics?

Perched at 5,958 ft. above sea level in the Dolomites, Cortina d’Ampezzo receives abundant snowfall. Despite that, to guarantee ideal conditions for the skiing and snowboarding competitions, snowmaking machines across the Italian Dolomites will produce around 50,000 cubic metres of artificial snow.

Imago Lindsey VONN USA am Rettungshubschrauber. Ski Alpin, Abfahrt der Frauen. Olympische Winterspiele 2026. 8.2.2026, in Tofane Alpin Ski Center, Cortina, Italien. Quelle / Copyright / Credit : Oryk HAIST *** Lindsey VONN USA at the rescue helicopter Alpine Skiing, Womens Downhill 2026 Winter Olympics 8 2 2026, in Tofane Alpine Ski Center, Cortina, Italy Source Copyright Credit Oryk HAIST xOLY-LL-ALP02x

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The organizers have stated that artificial snow will account for 85% of the total snow at the Games. However, athletes and coaches, alongside researchers, have revealed how artificial snow indeed makes the slopes more dangerous and unpredictable, which in turn increases the risk of injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have resorted to having artificial snow in order “to guarantee athletes the highest-quality surface, ensuring fair and safe competition conditions throughout the entire event”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game course started facing delays in the later part of the day. Adding to that, the sun was impacting the lower courses and was making it slower.

The alpine skiing events in Milano Cortina began with high drama. While it saw a fair share of historic moments, a series of alarming, high-speed crashes started dominating the headlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women’s downhill event was headlined by Team USA’s Breezy Johnson as she captured the gold medal, capping a dominant performance with a time of 1:36.10. Germany’s Emma Aicher and Italy’s Sofia Goggia bagged silver and bronze, respectively. However, the spotlight was stuck on Vonn, who was forced to yield to a major crash.

Who Did Not Finish or Crashed in the Women’s Downhill?

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowd watched in horror as Lindsey Vonn lost control after clipping a gate and crashed, forcing a DNF status upon herself. However, she was not the only one to have crashed. Andorra’s Cande Moreno, too, crashed on the snow, twisting her knee. She was airlifted to the hospital immediately.

Apart from these athletes, Austria’s Nina Ortlieb failed to finish, while Canada’s Valerie Grenier was disqualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did Lindsey Vonn Crash in Her Olympic Comeback?

Lindsey Vonn had been warned. But she was not at all ready to back down. Following a brutal crash that ruptured her ACL, Vonn was advised to withdraw from the Winter Olympics 2026. However, trying to pursue her fourth Olympic medal, Vonn started her race against all the odds.

Imago Milan Cortina 2026 Alpine Skiing Olympics Women s Downhill Training 2, Breezy JOHNSON, Lindsey Vonn USA, Cortina d Ampezzo, Italy, February 6, 2026. Photo Felice Calabro PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xFelicexCalabro x/xipa-agency.netx/xFELICExCALABRO x IPA_Agency_IPA71033224

But within 10 seconds, as Vonn hooked her right arm in a gate at high speed, she crashed. She started as the 13th racer at the Olimpia delle Tofane course. Trying to go after her teammate, Breezy Johnson, Vonn resorted to a direct line on one of the first right-hand corners. As a result, she went up in the air and came crashing down. The 41-year-old remained unmoved, and the medical assistance came in quickly as she was airlifted to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Are Crashes and DNFs So Common in Olympic Downhill Skiing?

Skiers usually reach speeds of up to 150 km/h in order to surge ahead of their opponents. This also includes G-forces higher than those felt during a space shuttle launch. Surely, at such a velocity, the margin for error is extremely thin. Even a minor imbalance or split-second mistake can cause a crash with no chance of recovery.

Additionally, the Olympic courses are often covered with injected artificial snow. This makes the surface harder and icier than natural snow. And if this was not enough, the steep gradients, sharp turns, and jumps increase the risk of losing control, especially upon landing.

Another major factor contributing to the high number of crashes is the modern skiing equipment. These are engineered to be highly aggressive for better acceleration to beat the competition. While this boosts speed, it also magnifies mistakes, making recovery difficult.