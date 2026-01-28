9 Days Before Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn & Co’s Event Faces Major Concerns

In a few days, the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will kick off and Mikaela Shiffrin will chase redemption for Beijing 2022, while Lindsey Vonn attempts to once again ascend the pinnacle of the sport. But just 9 days before the event, there’s a major concern looming for the skiers.

As reported by POWDER, for both spectators and the athletes heading to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the construction around the Apollonio to Socrepes cableway is still in doubt.

This gondola is designed to link Cortina’s town center directly with the base of the Socrepes ski area, providing the primary access point to the women’s Alpine skiing venue on the storied Olympia delle Tofane slope.

The system is engineered to have 53 10-seater cabins to ascend over ten towers and three stations. It is also capable of moving 3,000 people per hour in under four minutes throughout the 1.33 km (~0.82 miles) route. When asked, SIMICO CEO and commissioner Fabio Saldini didn’t discuss the specific timing of when the project will be ready.

Still, he focused on a certain point, “The legacy I hope for—and are working towards—is not just about construction, but about balance. Balance between development and landscape protection, between mobility and livability, between international appeal and the quality of daily life for residents.”

“The legacy must be a more accessible, safer, less congested Cortina, capable of managing large flows without losing its character. From an infrastructure point of view, the legacy must mean better connections, more efficient services, and modern but integrated facilities that continue to function well, even when the lights of the Games go out.” he added.

The construction process hasn’t gone smoothly for SIMICO, the organization that has been responsible for 98 projects spread throughout northern Italy.

Indeed, they have been various 0bstacles like ground fractures, landslide risks, and legal challenges. Furthermore, there are other concerns for the Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics can’t catch a break

There have been multiple issues at Milan’s Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena – a major concern for the NHL, who are sending their top players to Milano Cortina in the middle of the season.

However, after the trial events that consisted of a few Italian Cup games, officials confirmed that it was “a good trial run,” immediately turning their focus to problems that require attention, such as the completion of 14 locker rooms. There was a hole in the ice during a game, though such concerns are expected to be solved by the start of the Games.

Addressing the issues, the NHL and the NHLPA delivered a joint statement: “While challenges are inherent with new ice and a still-under-construction venue, we expect that the work necessary to address all remaining issues will continue around the clock.”

“The NHL and NHLPA will continue to monitor the situation, standing ready to consult and advise on the work being done to ensure that the local organizing committee, the IOC, and the IIHF deliver a tournament and playing conditions befitting the world’s best players.”

Previously, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that the tests could have been conducted a few months before the event, rather than in such haste. However, IIHF President Luc Tardif expressed his confidence on the venue, saying, “There is no reason that NHL will not come. We want to make sure about the quality of ice, the security for the players, doesn’t matter where they come from. So now I can say we’re ready for the competition.”

Apart from the hole in the rink, there were other issues like the shortening of the capacity from 14,000 to 11,800, unpainted walls, unfinished concrete floors, and holes in the exterior. So, with the limited time remaining on their hands, the officials will try to implement the required changes.