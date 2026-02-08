“Not a Good Sign”: Lindsey Vonn’s Sister Details Emotions Watching Her Crash at Milan Olympics

All the cheers coming from the Cortina d’Ampezzo grandstands fell silent as they watched a yellow helicopter hover over the snow. Below it lay a motionless Lindsey Vonn, who had a horrifying crash just seconds into her Olympic downhill run. For her family, who watched from the finish area, including her sister Karin Kildow, detailed the terrifying event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to reporters at the Winter Olympics, Vonn’s sister, in high emotions, opened up about the incident, stating, “It’s not a good sign, but when that happens, you’re just like immediately hoping she’s okay and it was scary because when you start to see the stretchers being put out, it’s not a good sign, but she really, we were just saying like the man in the arena like she just dared greatly and She put it all out there. So it’s really hard to see, but we just really hope she’s okay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if the 41-year-old would regret her decision to compete despite a torn ACL, Kildow replied, stating, “She always goes 110%. There’s never anything less. So I know she put her whole heart into it, and sometimes, just like things happen. It’s a very dangerous sport, and you know, there’s a lot of variables at play. So I don’t really know exactly what happened, but you know, I did it did look like a pretty rough fall. So we’re just hoping for the best.”

There was a lot of chaos in the silence. Lindsey Vonn was motionless but in visible pain and even heard shouting, “I can’t feel.” The event was paused, and during this time, medical personnel rushed to the American skier, and eventually, she was airlifted. All happened so suddenly that it even left the family unsure about what’s next.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Foto IPP/Pentaphoto Crans Montana 30/01/2026 Coppa del Mondo di Sci Alpino 2025/2026 Discesa libera femminile nella foto Lindsey Vonn con una espressione triste e dolorante dopo essere caduta italy ITALY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxJPN Copyright: xR4924_italyphotopressx

“You know, it’s funny, I don’t really know what happens from here. Obviously, she was airlifted out. So I think we’ll probably just wait. She does have all of her Surgeons and her PT staff here, and her doctors. So I’m sure they’ll give us a report, and we’ll meet her at whatever hospital she’s at But I think she’s being evaluated right now is the only thing we’ve heard. So Hopefully we hear more soon,” Vonn’s sister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Well, the nature of the entire incident was just brutal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn’s fairytale comeback came to an end

With bib no. 13 on her back, the entire crowd was awaiting Lindsey Vonn to deliver a terrific time and, in that process, might challenge fellow Team USA skier Breezy Johnson, who was on top of the charts with a time of 1:36.10.

Before her race, she was also seen stretching herself for the run. And the moment Vonn stood at the starting gate, the cameras were locked on her with the entire world watching and expecting a potential podium.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the race script was not the way many planned, as the 41-year-old’s skis clipped an early gate while she was in the air, which made her lose control over herself and immediately awkwardly crash into the snow.

The broadcast showcased a motionless Vonn lying helplessly on the course, with medical personnel rushing to aid her as soon as they could. The race was halted for 21 minutes as she received treatment, and the heartbroken crowd watched the legend being airlifted from the Olympia delle Tofane. Now, with prayers pouring in from everywhere, only time will tell her condition following this DNF.