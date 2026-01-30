“Not Over”: Lindsey Vonn Shares Health Update After Crans-Montana Crash

Lindsey Vonn’s situation may have taken a worrying turn! Crans-Monata was supposed to be the venue for Vonn’s final downhill race before the Winter Olympics, until she lost control and skid straight into the safety net. Concerns grew as she was later airlifted from the location. Ever since, Vonn’s fitness for the Olympics has remained a big question. But, fortunately, an update has just come in.

Just a few hours after the brutal crash, three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn took to Instagram to reassure fans and share her condition. Lindsey wrote, “I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams.”

Vonn hasn’t received a clearance to compete at the Winter Olympics yet, but she remains hopeful. “This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback.” And then came the words that the millions of fans wanted to hear: “My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all of the love and support.”

Clearly, the seasoned Alpine ski racing veteran has now leaned on a time-tested strategy: take it slow and steady before stepping onto the sport’s biggest stages. That approach was clear in Vonn’s demeanor after her heavy crash. Despite the pain and physical toll, the Minnesota native didn’t surrender. After receiving medical attention for roughly five minutes, she rose, visibly in discomfort, and used her poles to steady herself. Vonn then continued cautiously down the mountain, pausing a few times along the way and clutching her left knee, a testament to her grit and mindset.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram update, Vonn expressed deep gratitude to the medical support teams who cared for her throughout that difficult day, a day marked by two other serious crashes at the same venue. Austria’s Nina Ortlieb crashed in the same section where Vonn went down, and Norway’s Marte Monsen also finished in the nets after missing the second-to-last gate. Well, Vonn’s post included heartfelt well-wishes for Monsen and appreciation for everyone who helped her that day. Yet, the question is, will the legend make a miraculous comeback on the Olympic contest day? Her fans might be hoping for something Lindsey did in the past days.

Will there be a repeat of past days for Lindsey Vonn?

Lindsey Vonn has faced setbacks on the Olympic stage before, and history shows she has rarely let them stop her. In 2010, Vonn came to the Vancouver Games battered and bruised after injuring her right shin during pre-Olympic training in Austria. Simply putting on a ski boot caused what she described as “excruciating” pain. Yet she pushed through, delivering one of the most memorable performances of her career: gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G. And the hardware didn’t follow her without giving her pain. She crashed in the giant slalom, breaking her right pinkie, and later crashed out of the slalom run in the super-combined.

Four years before that, Lindsey Vonn’s second Olympic appearance began in a similarly dramatic fashion. She crashed during a downhill training run in Torino and was airlifted off the mountain by helicopter. But every fall, bruising failed to end her Olympic hopes. Just two days later, she was back on the slopes, finishing eighth in the downhill.

These moments ultimately remain a source of pride for Vonn, proof of her resilience and refusal to back down. And that is why there is still every reason to believe she could mount yet another comeback, this time on the slopes of Milano-Cortina. Well, the entire Alpine skiing world would certainly be hoping for it.