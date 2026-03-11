Olympians Snub Russian Athletes Over Gold Medal Loss at Milan Paralympics

For the first time in over a decade, Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing under their national flags at the Milan Paralympics. However, the return of their national emblems and anthems to the Games, following the IPC’s lifting of its suspension, has brought more controversy, especially with the latest incident that took place in the event.

According to a report on X by NEXTA, German Paralympians refused photos with Russian competitors and dodged them during a medal ceremony, and when the Russian anthem played after the ski sprint gold, they kept their hats on.

Germany’s Linn Kazmaier, 19, a visually impaired athlete, and her guide Florian Baumann, 25, who took silver, used the ceremony to register their unease with the political circumstances surrounding the Games.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Kazmaier described the moment as deeply uncomfortable, stating, “The awards ceremony felt completely strange. I don’t know the people, I don’t know: Maybe they don’t support the system in Russia either. Maybe they’re really nice people we could actually be friends with. But it’s just such a shame that politics overshadows everything. So we decided to keep our hats on and not turn towards the flags because we don’t support them.”

Keeping his sentiments clear, Baumann added, “Four years ago in Beijing, we had a fantastic exchange with the Ukrainians. We wanted to show our solidarity with them. This isn’t about the Russian athletes. It’s difficult for many of them right now, but I simply don’t think it’s right that the IPC decided Russia could compete here under its own flag, with its own anthem, and with its full contingent, while the Ukrainians are also here.”

The IPC’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian participation under national symbols marks a significant shift. At first, they were permitted to compete only as “Individual Neutral Athletes” without flags or anthems. However, in September 2025, the IPC General Assembly voted to reinstate the full membership of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees, clearing the path for them to use their national emblems at the Milan Paralympics.

The decision was upheld despite a December 2025 ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, further solidifying their return.

However, Russia and Belarus’ attendance at the Milan Paralympics comes after a direct protest from a Russian minister.

Mikhail Degtyarev called out the IOC before the Milan Paralympics and the Olympics

While Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete at the Milan Paralympics, the Olympic Games saw a different scenario. Indeed, athletes from the two countries weren’t permitted to participate under their flag, and the only alternative that they were given was to go neutral by being Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs).

However, both Russians and Belarusians had no option when it came to team sports like hockey, and it didn’t sit well with Russian Sports Minister and Olympic Committee President Mikhail Degtyarev, who directly called out the IOC.

“Not allowing Russian athletes to represent their country is political discrimination based on ethnicity and violates the Olympic Charter,” he told Japan’s Kyodo News in an interview.

His confrontation with the IOC stems from the fact that Russian players like Alex Ovechkin, who have excelled in hockey in the NHL despite the ban on international events, are unable to showcase their skills in such competitions.

In simple terms, Degtyarev pointed out that the committee is punishing the athletes just because of their nationalities.

Well, Ovechkin himself once shared his frustration towards Russia’s ban, stating, “I don’t know what’s even going to happen there. Yes, we want to play in the Olympics, but if they won’t let us, what do we do?”

Fans witness the spectacle of Russia returning to the Paralympics, with athletes who previously competed under a neutral flag proudly competing in full color. However, such controversies keep emerging owing to the geopolitical tensions outside of the sport.