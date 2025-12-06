Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Olympic and Paralympic Uniforms Leaves Fans Shocked: “I Could Cry”

Essentials Inside The Story Ralph Lauren delivers again for Team USA's 2026 Milano Cortina.

The new line is a breath of fresh air - infusing practicality and patriotism into designs.

While most fans covet the new release, some believe it is overtly hyped.

Ralph Lauren injects style into comfort for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina. It’ll mark the brand’s 10th consecutive Games designing for Team USA, a pride project. This time again, Ralph Lauren has delivered. The apparel brand has put forth a set of fresh, eye-catching winter designs that merge American identity with the alpine climate. And the fans are already head over heels for them.

The range features crisp white puffers stamped with bold “TEAM USA” lettering, retro-inspired navy sweaters showcasing the American flag and Olympic rings, and technical white snowsuit-style jackets that echo vintage ski gear. Fleece pullovers with Nordic-inspired patterns add warmth and texture. Each piece reflects Ralph Lauren’s signature balance of function and heritage, designed to keep athletes warm while projecting a strong national identity.

For men, a textured sherpa zip-up and a retro fleece splashed in blue featuring a skier in red, mid-flight, instantly steal the show, blending throwback energy with modern performance vibes. Meanwhile, the women’s wear range keeps the same momentum going, loaded with plush fleece layers built for both comfort and style. A navy mock neck, in particular, stands out as the kind of piece that transitions seamlessly from the slopes to a casual day out.

David Lauren, Ralph Lauren’s son and the chief branding and innovation officer for the company, explained the brand’s thoughts behind the design for Team USA.

“It’s more about storytelling than it is just a jacket. We like the red, white, and blue. Every country doesn’t celebrate the colors of their flags. But it’s not a mandate at all. We have a green jacket!”

Lauren claimed that they need to be cognizant of the temperature, layers, and fabrications while designing for the Winter Olympics. Additionally, they had to be extremely careful because they were creating products that were more expensive. But for athletes, these products were free.

“We gift every item to the athletes, but we also have to sell the products, because Team USA is one of the few teams not funded by a government.”

Nevertheless, it was one of the proudest moments for the nation as the athletes took the spotlight on the runway. And according to Lauren, if his team can make the athletes look good in Italy, where fashion is a staple, they certainly scored well.

And soon, when Derek Guy, a menswear writer, shared the images on X, the netizens went into a frenzy.

Ralph Lauren’s designs leave netizens in awe of Team USA

Needless to say, most fans found the designs a visual feast. Reacting to the looks for Team USA, a fan seemingly was moved to tears.

“Team USA Ralph Lauren uniforms 🥹🥹🥹 they’re so gorgeous i could cry.”

Another fan cited a similarity from the 2014 lineup. 11 years ago, the American athletes wore a navy blue blazer packed with white stars, featuring the Olympic rings, “Team USA” lettering, and the US flag on the chest.

“Using some design notes from the 2014 lineup here. love it.”

Meanwhile, a few others praised Ralph Lauren for their intricately mesmerizing and thoughtful work.

“This is so RL! Masterfully blending American style with the colorful vibe of the ’80s. He brought the Olympic uniform back to life, from something that looked like ski suits into something practical and wearable. To me, it looks like the perfect casual winter vacation outfit.”

No wonder the brand has been making apparel for Team USA for 10 consecutive Winter Olympics.

“Ralph Lauren just gets it every single time. Nobody captures American representation in fashion the way he does. 🇺🇸.”

But is this new line available on shelves? A fan questioned the authenticity of the post. These new uniforms weren’t featured on the Ralph Lauren website – especially the shearling coat. But the author of the X post quickly responded, revealing the truth about the fashion calendar.

“Not going to be released until fall/winter 2026. The fashion calendar works on long timelines.”

If you were among those who wanted to get their hands on these gems as soon as possible, you’re in for a long wait. These new designs now paint the Canadian team’s current designs in a poor light, and fans definitely noticed. The Canadian outfit lacks a pop of color. They’re severely monochrome with a small Canadian emblem on their chest, with no other spectacular highlights in their apparel.

“The Canadian team coats are a study in sadness… I think designed by someone who was regularly stuffed in a locker during high school playing a long revenge game against the jocks.”

However, there were a few others who found the American uniforms a bit disappointing.

“First time disagreeing with you. Fugly.”

As anticipation builds for Milan–Cortina 2026, Ralph Lauren’s bold vision has already sparked lively debate. Whether praised or critiqued, the designs have undeniably captured global attention. And Team USA will step onto the winter stage in unmistakable style.