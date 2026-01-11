Ski Racing Warning Issued After Avalanche Triggers Injury at US Destination

Avalanches are one of the deadliest skiing hazards in the mountains, and a recent incident in Colorado shows how fast things can turn dangerous. In the 2024-25 season, about 22 people in the U.S. lost their lives to avalanches, most of which happen when the snow can’t hold itself together anymore. And now, that risk became real again after three skiers unintentionally triggered an avalanche.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 10, the group of skiers were exploring the upper chute of the Haiyaha Couloir. One of them was filming the descent when a wind slab avalanche released. The snow broke off in a thick slab measuring 8-14 inches, forming what experts call the “crown” of the avalanche. The force of the slide carried one skier down the slope, partially burying him.

However, he managed to grab a tree to stop himself, though dislocating his shoulder in the process. Other skiers in the group were also caught in the slide but were treated safely on-site. Following the incident, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) issued a warning to winter sports enthusiasts across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

CAIC emphasized that while many areas remain safe for travel, any region with a deep or unstable snowpack might be the potential for dangerous avalanches. “People are out enjoying the new snow, and reports of human-triggered avalanches are coming in,” CAIC stated.

Imago Credits:Insta

“In the places with a deeper snowpack, such as in the Park Range, Elk and West Elk Mountains, you can trigger the largest avalanches. In other places, the avalanches you might trigger will be smaller, but still potentially dangerous in consequential terrain.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of this event coincides with a major snowfall forecast for Colorado. Along the I‑70 corridor, between seven and 15 inches of new snow are expected, accompanied by strong winds. In the last week alone, over 139 avalanches were recorded in Colorado.

However, Colorado is not the only state that is in danger, even the West Coast of America experienced a deadly avalanche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tragedy strikes despite preparedness as Backcountry rescue efforts fail

On 5 January 2026, an avalanche near Johnson Peak and Castle Peak in Truckee, California claimed the life of 42-year-old Chris Scott Thomason from Bend, Oregon. Thomason was part of a group of five experienced snowmobilers exploring the backcountry.

The friends were well-prepared for a day in the backcountry, carrying avalanche beacons and even having a member certified in CPR. As soon as Thomason was buried, the group tracked his beacon and began digging him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another group of three individuals arrived on the scene and led emergency efforts and CPR. Despite these efforts, Thomason did not survive.

The rescue involved about 50 people, including the snowmobilers and Good Samaritans who worked quickly under extreme conditions. Tragically, this marks the third avalanche-related fatality in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 season, according to the National Avalanche Center.