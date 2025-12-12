Snoop Dogg Returns to Team USA With a Special Role for Mikaela Shiffrin & Co at the Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg really made waves for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Summer Games. As a special correspondent for NBC, he brought such infectious enthusiasm and unique commentary to the table—whether he was rocking a custom Simone Biles tee or cheering on Team USA’s relay team during practice. It’s no wonder he quickly became a fan favorite and a beloved figure in the Olympic community.

Recently, Snoop Dogg’s special connection with Team USA has officially taken shape in a new and exciting role, especially pointing towards the direction of the 2026 Winter Olympics that will include the likes of Mikaela Shiffrin and other athletes. As seen on Complex’s Instagram post, “Uncle Snoop as a coach is going to be hilarious. Team USA has announced Snoop Dogg as Team USA’s first Honorary Coach.”

The social media post, further explained his role, stating, “In this volunteer role, he will celebrate and support America’s athletes off the field of play, bringing his heart, humor and passion to help motivate Team USA athletes on their road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond.”

In a statement perfectly capturing his approach, Snoop Dogg said, “Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines. This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

This role, as the USOPC describes it, is all about being part of the “Team Behind the Team.” It involves the staff, coaches, and support personnel who are there to help athletes reach their dreams. Mikaela Shiffrin and her teammates are lucky to have an iconic figure in their corner, providing encouragement and a fresh take on dealing with the spotlight as they gear up for their events in Italy.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland pointed out the immediate bond Snoop had with the athletes, mentioning “mutual respect, genuine curiosity, and a lot of laughter.” She also described his passion for the Olympic movement as “contagious.” Even though Shiffrin hasn’t commented on Snoop Dogg being at the Olympics, some other athletes can definitely vouch for what a sweetheart he is during the Games.

Snoop Dogg was that mental support that they needed throughout the event

Snoop Dogg wasn’t just a casual fan at the Paris Olympics; he took on a bigger role. He was the kind of person who really brought joy to the athletes, even while they were facing one of the toughest competitions in sports history.

“Hey, Mr. Snoop, thank you for this pin,” American tennis star Coco Gauff said in an Instagram video giving a shoutout to Snoop Dogg. “This is the best pin that I’ve ever gotten. I hope to see you at the U.S. Open or maybe, I hear, you’ll come [watch us] play on Wednesday? Thank you for the pin and I’ll see you at the next one.”

The rapper has done more than just this one thing. You could really see how much the athletes enjoyed themselves just by watching how they interacted with Snoop. It was all about those fun, spontaneous moments they shared. A memorable moment happened when gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles noticed Snoop Dogg in the stands during the qualifying rounds. They jumped right into an impromptu dance party with him, and it didn’t take long for that moment to go viral.

He really made his support stand out; you could often spot him in custom gear showcasing the faces of athletes. He had shirts for Biles, sprinter Noah Lyles, and beach volleyball players Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng.

“I had a chance to meet these ladies and fell in love with them, their whole strategic approach as far as their teamwork and how the keep family and sisterhood. That’s so important, and I just love supporting them,” he shared with NBC Sports, explaining why he engages in such wholesome activities with the athletes.

Molly Solomon, NBC’s executive producer for the Olympics, shared her thoughts on how the Olympic community reacted to the rapper’s stints. She shared with reporters, “We’ve been pleasantly surprised by his popularity, but you never ever underestimate Snoop Dogg,” describing him as an “ambassador of happiness.” We’ll just have to wait and see what else he has in store when Team USA finally shows up at Milano Cortina for the Winter Olympics.