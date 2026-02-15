Team USA Skier Faces DQ Over Technical Problems to Disappointing Results

The American ski team’s journey through these Milan Games has been mixed. There have been podiums and crashes in many skiing categories, but Sunday saw a young Team USA skier’s Olympic experience become sour.

Yahoo Sports reported that “American ski jumper Annika Belshaw was disqualified from the large hill final round. Fellow Team USA jumpers Paige Jones and Josie Johnson are also out of medal contention.”

For 23-year-old Belshaw, it was her first time competing at the Winter Olympics. She had navigated a difficult path to the final, placing 29th in the first round to secure her spot among the elite 30, scoring a total of 98.5 points (43.8 distance points, 49 judges points, and 5.7 compensation points). However, when the starting order was posted for the final jump, her name was listed as DSQ, ending all possible scenarios that could have happened later on in the event.

But the reason for her disqualification? Apparently, the Team USA athlete’s skis measured approximately 1 centimeter (0.39 inches), which was over the International Ski Federation’s specifications. Well, a ski that is a centimeter too long or a suit that does not meet strict aerodynamic standards can be enough to cause problems, no matter how the skier performs.

And for Belshaw, who showcased promise and improved through the competition, this sudden end was a devastating twist of fate for the 23-year-old. Her American teammates were also nowhere near the podium contention.

Josie Johnson, who had been the top American qualifier in 21st place after the first round, delivered her second jump but could not climb into medal territory, ultimately finishing 29th. And Paige Jones, who had barely squeaked into the final round by grabbing the 30th and last qualifying spot, jumped to 28th place.

Despite Team USA’s lack of success, the world witnessed a spectacular podium, fulfilling the audience’s anticipation.

No Team USA, no problem

The inaugural Olympic women’s large hill ski jumping final in Predazzo produced a historic Norwegian podium sweep at the top.

Anna Odine Stroem captured her second individual gold medal of the Milan Games. She had already won the normal hill title eight days before. And delivered a stunning come-from-behind victory with a final-round jump, scoring a competition-high 148.1 points to finish with 284.8 total.

“It’s incredible. The first [Olympic gold in normal hill] was amazing and I still can’t believe that. Now I have two. We have worked so hard for this, pushing for this [inaugural large hill] competition and we actually got it. It’s so incredible we get to jump it and I am so happy,” Strom said following her Olympic gold medal.

Her teammate Eirin Maria Kvandal took silver with 282.7 points. And she said, “It feels unbelievable and to be able to stand here as a woman, jump on this large hill for the first time, it’s history being written and it’s about time.”

Slovenia’s Nika Prevc claimed bronze with 271.5 points. However, she also became the first female ski jumper, alongside Strom, to win three Olympic medals. “I need to take pride in this medal, because my last jump shows that I am able to fight through all the stress and everything that’s happening to me. I showed to myself I’m capable of these good jumps and this is how I can end this Olympic Games,” Prevc said.

While American dreams were crushed in this competition, the fans still saw a talented podium, who had their own journeys towards their Olympic feats.