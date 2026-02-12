Team USA Star Collapses in Snow After Repeat Medal Win at Winter Olympics

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, many Team USA athletes have secured their hard-earned gleaming medals, but for cross-country ski star Jessie Diggins, the path to glory was nothing short of a trial by fire.

Daily Mail Sport reported that the 34-year-old from Minnesota added a fourth Olympic medal to her collection. This was achieved following a grueling 10km race that left her literally collapsed in the snow in Tesero. The entire scene at the finish line showcased the tough nature of the sport, which requires maximum endurance from these athletes.

Diggins collapsed with pain that was clutching her chest. She crossed the finish line in 23 minutes and 38 seconds, and it was enough for her to secure that bronze medal. Her body had pushed its limit, and teammate Haily Swirbul, who finished 39th, rushed to her compatriot and tried to soothe Diggins’ legs, which suffered severe cramping.

However, with 111 competitors who were scattered across the course in Tesero, for the 34-year-old American, it became a waiting game with her pain to confirm if she became the medalist at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

So, with the results out, it was a 1-2 for Sweden’s Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson, while Diggins finished third, 49.7 seconds off the leader. Her run, though, became more significant with the fact that she entered the race nursing a rib injury suffered in a heavy crash during the skiathlon just days earlier. And her reaction after the race says it all.

“I was just insanely grateful to my entire team for getting me to that start line and then helping me at the finish line. I knew it was probably going to be really tough to breathe and really painful,” Diggins stated.

“I just was focusing on doing the best that I could in every moment. To be honest, I had no idea what place I was in at the finish, and I really didn’t care. I was just focused on doing the best that I could do. I think I’m the most grateful, happiest bronze medalist in the history of the world.” And the podium celebration was just incredible.

The entire crowd in Tesero chanted “Jessie! Jessie!” as the American went on to hug her two Swedish rivals before basking in all glory. However, are you aware that this was her final Olympic Games?

Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be Jessie Diggins’ final one

Jessie Diggins announced before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics that she would retire from competitive racing at the conclusion of the season following the World Cup finals in Lake Placid this March.

“I want to share with you that this will be my final year of ski racing! It’s going to be hard to step away from this sport and team that I love so much, but it also feels right in my heart, and I’m so excited to open a new chapter in my life! Skiing has given me more joy, challenge, courage and community than I could have ever imagined, which is why I want to take you all on this final year with me,” she said, confirming through an IG post before the Games.

“To be able to close out this chapter of my life surrounded by family, friends, team and the incredible community and fans who have lifted me up every step of the way – that means everything to me.”

With a career where she spent around 15 seasons in the World Cup circuit, saying goodbye wasn’t easy. “I’ve thought a lot about how I might somehow express what this sport and all the people it’s led me to means to me…but the truth is, I keep crying every time I try! I’m excited, emotional, and proud of the advocacy work it’s allowed me to do, especially in the mental health, snow access and climate spaces,” she added.

Four Olympic medals, seven World Championship medals, and other honors explain her stellar career well, being one of the most decorated cross-country skiers in the United States. However, despite all the glory, she never forgot to stay humble.

The 34-year-old said, “But most of all, I’m grateful. Grateful for the the support that’s led me through this life, the hugs, belief, and the opportunity to chase down crazy dreams with all of you alongside me. The thing about living and racing with your heart on your sleeve is that you get to feel so deeply and be so connected to so many people. Luckily, I’ll have a whole season to soak up all the love and say thank you!”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to get to represent such amazing communities and ski fans on the world stage, and I’m so lucky to get to do this one last time. I’ll be giving this season everything I’ve got, right to the last finish line in New York at the Stifel Lake Placid Finals. Glitter up, ski fans! We’ve got a fun year ahead,” she added.

For Diggins, she accepted the eclipse of her career and wasn’t shy to embrace the final days, skiing to the fullest!