Teary-Eyed Lindsey Vonn Confesses Being Saved From Lifelong Disability After Milan Olympics Crash

It took surgeries and weeks of waiting period to finally see Lindsey Vonn released from the hospital. The skiing icon, who crashed horrifically during her downhill event at the Milan Olympics, endured severe medical procedures, leaving her facing a long and painful road to recovery. On home soil, she spoke through tears, revealing how she was saved from lifelong disability.

In an emotional, lengthy Instagram update, Vonn offered insight into the gruesome reality of her injury, explaining that what appeared to be a compound fracture was merely the surface of a life-threatening condition. “Basically, I had a complex tibia fracture. I also fractured my fibular head, my tibial plateau, just kind of everything was in pieces, and the reason why it was so complex was because I had compartment syndrome,” she said.

