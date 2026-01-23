24-Year-Old Shares Heartbreak After Missing Milano Cortina Olympic Games Spot Despite Months-Long Fight for Sport

For Annika Malacinski, a 24-year-old athlete from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, training for the Milano Cortina Winter Games was a pursuit of a major dream. She had committed herself completely to the grueling dual discipline of Nordic combined. The sport is gnarly as it fuses the explosive courage of ski jumping with the relentless endurance of cross-country skiing. However, that dream of hers for the Olympic Games was shattered recently.

When the teams were finalized, Malacinski didn’t find herself, and she shared her heartbreak on her Instagram with a caption: “@olympics the ball should bounce the same for everyone. We want to see Women’s Nordic Combined at the Olympics. Please help!” The social media post then had a lengthy emotional note from the athlete.

“BECAUSE EQUALITY SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO WAIT ANOTHER 4 YEARS. Today, Olympic teams were named. Dreams were confirmed. And once again, I am not missing because of my level. Not because of my work. Not because of my commitment,” she said. “I am missing because I am a woman…”

This is a developing report…