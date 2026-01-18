21-Year-Old Freestyle Skiing Star Escapes Crash to Claim World Cup Slopestyle Podium

The LAAX Open 2026 is the final major World Cup stop before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. This year, the event featured a breathtaking showcase of athletes reaching their peak potential before the Games. So, while Eileen Gu and Birk Ruud reaffirmed their status as the skiers to beat with their respective victories, the most jaw-dropping moment of the entire competition belonged not to a winner, but to a young skiing star who finished just behind the first place.

As seen on Chalet Club on X, 21-year-old Austrian freestyler Matej Svancer showcased the concept of recovery and turned a near-certain disaster into a legendary podium finish, leaving the entire crowd stunned with his performance. So, what really went down?

Midway through a gravity-defying run in the men’s slopestyle final, Svancer spun through a complex 1080-degree rotation high above the landing. But this was no normal landing. The social media video perfectly showcased how his right ski got detached and flew away while he was in midair. And the entire crowd, including the commentators, went absolutely wild.

Well, the skiing star didn’t just have luck on his side, but he made his decisions very calculated, despite having the knowledge that he became handicapped the moment he lost his right ski. In a sport where a single misplaced edge can cause a catastrophic fall and cause fatal injuries, losing an entire ski mid-maneuver is an almost guaranteed crash.

Svancer demonstrated perfect balance and composure, completed his rotation, and touched down on the snow elegantly, standing perfectly upright on his one remaining ski. Adrenaline was pumping, and the 21-year-old didn’t stop there, as he further rode out following the landing, expressing his own disbelief with what went down.

“It was a cool course this year with a good flow. I tried to put together a creative run, and it worked out well. I’m glad I made it through the lost ski action because it wasn’t as chill as it might have looked,” the Austrian skier said, following his performance, as reported by SportReport (translated from German). This stint got him a second place with 84.08 points, while Norwegian Birk Ruud finished first with 85.08 points. Canadian Evan McEachran finished third with 82.70 points.

However, this jaw-dropping recovery that captivated the LAAX Open is a testament to a prodigy who has been rewriting expectations since his early teens.

Matej Svancer hones his skiing skills every year with accolades

At just 15 years old, competing for his native Czech Republic, Matej Svancer was crowned ‘Big Air’ Champion at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020. This victory announced his arrival on the world stage, turning a lot of heads. But his message was much bigger following this achievement.

“If I won this prize, it would prove that over the last three years I gave it my best shot at bringing my freestyle skiing to a professional level. It would also allow me to show other young athletes that this sport is cool and they should try it out,” a young Svancer said. He made his motto clear, which was to “enjoy the sport and work hard to be the best.”

Just a year later, in Krasnoyarsk, he proved his versatility by becoming the junior world champion in big air. This accolade came two years later, when he was crowned as the junior world champion in slopestyle. He then made his nationality switch to Austria from the Czech Republic, but it didn’t affect his performance.

Svancer achieved multiple World Cup victories, which came in Chur and Steamboat Springs in big air. He has also been a consistent medalist in the Winter X Games, as he secured a silver medal in 2023 in knuckle huck and a bronze in 2025 in big air. Svancer’s career has been a masterclass in progression, and the way he made that midair recovery shows talent and years of mastering his skiing craft.