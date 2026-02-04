USA Rivals Face Scare as Injury Strikes Winter Olympics Practice Before Opening Ceremony

While Lindsey Vonn’s recent ACL injury puts a cloud over Team USA’s women’s downhill Olympic medal hopes, the men’s squad is at 100%. Stars like Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Bryce Bennett, and more are ready to take on a tough field. But just two days before the race, one of their biggest rivals from France faced an injury scare, giving Team USA a little extra hope heading into the Winter Olympics.

Many Olympians have already begun arriving in Italy for the Games, and among them was 29-year-old Nils Alphand, a downhill skier from France. But, unfortunately, Alphand suffered a tough injury blow just before the Opening Ceremony and just days before the skiing events begin on Friday.

It happened on Wednesday, during the first official men’s downhill training on the Stelvio circuit in Bormio, when Alphand lost his balance and crashed, injuring his right hand.

He was spotted walking out of the course with an ice pack on his wrist. Minutes later, the French team announced that Alphand would get an X-ray later in the afternoon to determine the intensity of the injury. Fans and teammates alike held their breath, waiting to learn if their star skier would recover in time.

Later, CNOSF, the French Olympic Committee, reassured everyone: “Medical examinations were carried out on site. The results were reassuring and indicated no fractures. The athlete is currently being cared for by the French national team’s medical staff to ensure optimal recovery as quickly as possible. He will be present for the second training session tomorrow.”

Though Alphand’s injury appears to be less severe than initially feared, his history of injuries adds an extra layer of concern. This is not the first time the 29-year-old has been sidelined by a serious crash in his career.

In 2025, Alphand experienced one of the most dreadful moments in his career. He lost control of his skis some 40-50 seconds into a downhill training session at Crans-Montana, and he fell heavily.

The accident was so serious that medics rushed to him, putting him in a neck brace and carrying him on a stretcher. Later, Alphand was airlifted to a hospital in Sion, where CT and imaging did not show significant fractures or internal injuries.

But the fact that Alphand had momentarily lost consciousness following the fall was a matter of concern to doctors. Despite the worrying symptoms, Alphand was kept under observation overnight in the hospital. The following day, he was released.

Now, just days before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Nils Alphand faces another challenge. As he recovers from his training crash, Team USA’s skiers are already showing that they might be the strongest contenders on the downhill course.

Team USA dominates the first men’s downhill training ahead of the Winter Olympics

On Wednesday, the Stelvio slope in Bormio was in unusual condition for the first official men’s downhill training. Fresh snow had softened the surface, making it less icy than usual.

Although this decreased extreme top speeds, it nevertheless challenged the timing, balance, and technical prowess of the athletes in one of the most difficult downhill circuits in the world.

However, in these tricky conditions, Team USA still excelled during their initial practice. Ryan Cochran-Siegle was the fastest in 1:56.08, beating Italy and Switzerland.

Giovanni Franzoni topped the home crowd with the second-fastest time, and Marco Odermatt, among the favorites, was only 0.40 seconds behind, proving he is willing to pay to be on the podium. Swiss teammates Alexis Monney and Franjo von Allmen also recorded good times.

The session was not drama-free. In addition to the fall of Alphand, the Norwegian Fredrik Moeller fell and was airlifted to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

However, when the rest failed, the performance of Team USA made a strong statement: they are prepared, sure, and in charge as they head into the downhill race during the Winter Olympics.