What Is Lindsey Vonn’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Endorsements & Sponsorships

Lindsey Vonn shattered the glass ceiling of what an alpine skier could earn and represent. As we hit 2026, the “Queen of Speed” has pulled off the ultimate sports comeback, turning a career of high-stakes races and podium finishes into a diversified empire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Whether it’s her shock-to-the-system comeback for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics or her other ventures, Vonn remains the blueprint for the modern athlete-mogul. She has transcended the slopes to become a household name, proving that her brand is just as fast and resilient as her legendary downhill runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Lindsey Vonn’s net worth in 2026?

As of early 2026, Lindsey Vonn’s net worth is $14 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This figure is particularly impressive when you consider she’s currently in the middle of a historic Olympic comeback at age 41.

Imago foto IPP/Giovanni Auletta /Pentaphoto Altenmarkt Zauchensee AUT 10/01/2026 coppa del mondo di sci alpino 2025/2026 discesa libera nella foto Lindsey Vonn USA italy ITALY PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITAxFRAxJPN Copyright: xR4924_italyphotopressx

ADVERTISEMENT

Her value isn’t just in a bank account; it’s in her marketability. Heading into the 2026 Winter Games, Vonn is arguably the most valuable “active” senior athlete in the world. Every time she clips into her skis in Zauchensee or St. Moritz, her brand equity climbs, fueled by a narrative that has American audiences and global sponsors absolutely hooked.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How much did Lindsey Vonn earn from her skiing career?

In alpine skiing there are no guaranteed contracts like you see in the NFL; you only get paid if you’re fast enough to grab a podium spot. “Getting paid through ski racing is very, very difficult,” said Vonn in 2018.

Still, she was the most consistent earners in the history of the sport. During her peak dominance, she was regularly winning $30,000 per race win. In her 2011 season alone, she banked over $500,000 in prize money, setting a standard that few have ever touched.

In total, Vonn’s 19-year career on the World Cup circuit brought in approximately $2 million in prize earnings. While that sounds like a drop in the bucket compared to her total net worth, it’s a massive sum for a skier. Those earnings represent 84 World Cup victories and 20 Crystal Globes—the hardware that gave her the leverage to earn more.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much has Lindsey Vonn earned from sponsorships and brand deals?

Vonn is the undisputed gold standard for athlete branding, maintaining sponsorships with Red Bull, Under Armour, Rolex, and Land Rover, though her exact earnings haven’t been revealed. Even during her brief retirement, these brands stayed because the “Vonn” name carries a weight that few others can match.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Lindsey Vonn attends the premiere of HBO’s “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season” at Writers Guild Theater on November 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images,)

Her partnership with Under Armour took a massive leap when she became the face of the Project Rock line alongside Dwayne Johnson. This moved her out of the “niche sports” category and into the global fitness stratosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2026, her sponsorship portfolio has only expanded, with new deals tied to her Olympic comeback. Brands aren’t just buying a skier; they’re buying the story of a 41-year-old legend defying the odds, which is a marketing goldmine that keeps her annual income in the multi-million dollar range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other income streams that strengthened Lindsey Vonn’s net worth

Over the last decade, she has successfully flipped luxury properties in Vail, West Hollywood, and Sherman Oaks, often walking away with six and seven-figure profits. Her most recent high-profile play involved a Miami Beach home she bought for $10.5 million in 2022 and sold for $11 million, proving she knows exactly when to buy the dip and sell the peak.

Beyond the dirt, Vonn is a diversified business powerhouse. She is a New York Times bestselling author, a co-owner of the NWSL’s Utah Royals, and recently joined the board of the venture capital firm Athena Capital.

Add in her production company, Après Productions, which creates documentary content, and her own line of signature skiwear, and you see a woman who has built a fortress of income streams. Whether she wins gold in Milan or not, Vonn has already won the game of wealth building.