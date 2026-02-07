Who Is Amber Glenn? Meet American Figure Skater Parents, Net Worth, Partner, Ethnicity & More

The 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics have been all about knowing the bright faces. So this time, it’s Amber Glenn who came under our radar. Glenn is a very prominent athlete in the United States for figure skating. She is well known for her command of the triple axel style. Plus, she also plays a very crucial role as a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ visibility in the sport.

As of today, she is the reigning three-time U.S. National Champion and a member of the 2026 U.S. Olympic team. Just last month, she won her third back-to-back U.S. title, becoming the first American woman to “three-peat” since Michelle Kwan (2003–2005). Then her triple Axel command made her the fourth American woman to land a jump like that on an international stage.

And by breaking records like this, she won the 2024–25 Grand Prix Final, defeating a field of the world’s top skaters. Now, at just 26 years, she is the oldest American woman to get selected for an Olympic singles team since 1928.

Now that the stage is set, let’s know a bit more about Amber Glenn.

What is Amber Glenn’s age and height?

Hailing from Plano, Texas, she was born on October 28, 1999. That makes her 26 years old as of February 2026.

Though most official sources, like the International Skating Union (ISU) and U.S. Figure Skating, list her height as 167 cm (5 ft 6 in), there are some secondary sources where there is a little difference.

In these sources, she is just half an inch taller.

Where is Amber Glenn from?

As discussed earlier, Amber Glenn is from Plano, Texas. Her sporting career began almost as an accident when she was just 5 years old. It was when she and her family visited the Stonebriar Centre Mall in Frisco to escape the Texas heat.

She immediately wanted to take up the sport when she saw Sara Hughes competing in the 2002 Olympics. And guess what? Hughes snagged a gold there.

Because of this, Glenn was homeschooled for the longest time, from the second grade until her senior year of high school, to allow for more time on the ice. In the end, she attended and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2018. After that, she attended Collin College in her hometown of Plano.

Who are Amber Glenn’s parents and family?

To clear one thing right from the start, nobody from the Glenn family ever had a sports resume. But without that, Amber Glenn got a load of support from her family. Glenn’s father, Richard, is a police officer for the Plano Police Department in Texas. In order to fund Amber’s training, Richard funded her training, which cost between $75,000 and $100,000 per year.

Reportedly, he worked overtime for up to 30 hours per week, alongside other jobs like doing security at hospitals and movie theaters.

Amber’s mother, Cathlene, is a health fitness instructor. When Amber was a kid and just started with the sport, Cathlene worked at the front desk of the mall ice rink and served as a nanny for Amber’s coaches to secure discounted lessons. Cathlene even sewed her skating outfits to cut costs and take some load off her husband.

Other than her parents, Amber also has a younger sister named Brooke. She has been a constant source of support in Amber’s life. Other than these three, it is Amber’s grandmother, Barbara, who was the light in her life. She passed away last year, but Amber remembers her after every achievement, be it big or small. After last month’s triumph, Amber emotionally noted that she felt her grandmother’s presence on the ice helping her stay calm.

What is Amber Glenn’s ethnicity and identity?

Hailing from Texas, Amber Glenn is a white American. However, Glenn is widely known for her LGBTQ+ trailblazer identity. She identifies herself as both bisexual and pansexual. The reveal dates back to the time when she sat in front of Dallas Voice and revealed her identity.

She noted that being open “brought a weight off my shoulders” and allowed her to stop pretending to be someone else. And the impact of her coming out of the closet has been solid. Last month, during her third consecutive national title, Glenn posed in front of the camera with the pride flag.

Is Amber Glenn dating? Does the American figure skater have a partner?

As of February 2026, there hasn’t been any news or information about Amber Glenn dating anyone. Even her social media posts don’t hint at anything about a potential love interest in her life.

In the past, Glenn famously dated fellow American figure skater and Olympic champion Nathan Chen in 2016. The couple was open about their relationship on social media at that time.

What is Amber Glenn’s net worth?

As of this year, Glenn’s net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000. She has won a lot of championships, hence the prize money adds to her income.

Competition Prize Money: As the 2024–25 Grand Prix Final Champion and a three-time U.S. National Champion (2024, 2025, 2026), Glenn has earned significant payouts from the International Skating Union (ISU).

Grand Prix Final: A gold medal typically awards $25,000.

U.S. Championships: Gold medalists receive roughly $25,000 per title from U.S. Figure Skating.

2026 Olympic Bonuses: If she medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, she is eligible for a $37,500 bonus for gold, $22,500 for silver, or $15,000 for bronze from the USOPC.

Endorsements also play a crucial role in the life of an athlete. She gets sponsorship deals with the skincare brand AmLactin. Given her status as a trailblazing LGBTQ+ athlete and a 2026 Olympian, marketing experts anticipate further beauty and lifestyle contracts during the 2026 Games.

And the basic salary she gets comes from being on the US Figure Skating team.