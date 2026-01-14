Who Is Lindsey Vonn’s Ex-Boyfriend Diego Osorio? Relationship Explained

Lindsey Vonn has mastered the art of the high-speed downhill, but her personal life has often been a series of high-profile turns and transitions. While the Olympic legend is currently locked in on her 2026 Milan-Cortina comeback, her recent split from tequila mogul and actor Diego Osorio has fans looking back at the couple’s low-key four-year run.

Vonn’s romantic journey has been just as scrutinized as her record-breaking racing career. From marriage to high-profile engagements with some of the world’s most famous athletes like Tiger Woods and P.K. Subban, she has lived much of her private life in the spotlight. However, with the 2026 Winter Olympics fast approaching, the “Queen of Speed” seems to have cleared her schedule of everything but the slopes, proving that her primary commitment right now is making history on the snow.

Who is Diego Osorio? Background, Career & Personal Life

Diego Osorio is a multi-talented Spanish entrepreneur and actor who has carved out a massive niche in the luxury spirits world. While he gained mainstream fame as the partner of an Olympic icon, Osorio was already a power player in the boardroom as the founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707, tequila and mezcal company.

His premium tequila brand launched in 2020 and boasts massive celebrity backing, including NBA legend LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger as major shareholders.

Osorio’s career isn’t just limited to the liquor industry; he is an entertainment multi-hyphenate as an actor, producer, and documentarian. His acting credits include projects like Bronx SIU and Drug Mule, and he even picked up a best performance award at the Madrid Fashion Film Festival for his work in Escape from Mondays.

Born into a family with deep roots in the tequila business, he leveraged his heritage—specifically his great-great-grandfather’s legacy of tequila in sherry casks to transport from Mexico to Spain—to build his business empire. Before his time with Vonn, he was also known for dating Jordan Hewson, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono.

When did Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio start dating?

The spark between two ignited in May 2021. Following Vonn’s high-profile breakup with her former fiancé P.K. Subban in 2020, the pair was first spotted by paparazzi roaming the streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood in 2o21. Sources confirmed they met through mutual friends and were initially “having fun” as they navigated the early stages of a new romance.

The relationship eventually moved from a “low-key” beginning to a fixture at major global events. Over the next few years, Vonn and Osorio became a courtside staple at NBA Playoff games, sat in the elite boxes at the US Open, and were prominently photographed together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

While they kept their social media interaction relatively professional, the partnership seemed rock solid as they frequently supported each other’s business ventures, including Vonn serving Lobos 1707 at her own Los Angeles housewarming party.

Why did Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio break up?

The four-year run officially hit a wall in February 2025. Vonn herself confirmed the split during an interview with People, ahead of Valentine’s Day, stating that the holiday would “look a little different” for her as she spent it with her two dogs.

While the split was confirmed as amicable, the specific “why” remains unconfirmed by either party. However, the timing coincides with Vonn’s massive comeback to competitive skiing, with the 2026 Winter Olympics on the horizon.

There has been no reporting of drama; rather, it appears to be a decision by two high-powered individuals to move in different directions as Vonn pursues her record-breaking comeback.

Who has Lindsey Vonn dated before Diego Osorio?

Her most public relationship was a three-year stint with golf legend Tiger Woods from 2013 to 2015, a pairing that dominated sports headlines globally. Following that, she was briefly linked to actor Alexander Ludwig and NFL coach Kenan Smith.

Her most recent long-term commitment before Osorio was with NHL star P.K. Subban. The two began dating in 2018 and were engaged for over a year, with Vonn famously “proposing back” to him. They officially called off their engagement in December 2020, citing that they had simply grown apart.

Earlier in her career, she was married to fellow Olympian Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013, a relationship where he also served as her coach.

Is Lindsey Vonn currently dating anyone?

As of early 2026, Lindsey Vonn appears to be officially single. Since the split with Osorio, she has not been linked to any new partners, and her public statements have focused entirely on her grueling preparation for the Milan-Cortina Games.

She has spoken openly about embracing “singlehood,” noting that while her road to the Olympics can be lonely at times, she is lucky to be doing what she loves.

Her recent public appearances, including her podium finishes on the World Cup circuit, have seen her flanked by her coaching staff—including her “best friend” and coach Aksel Lund Svindal—rather than a romantic partner.

For a woman looking to make history as the oldest female alpine skier to ever win an Olympic medal, it seems her only “date” on the calendar right now is with the downhill course in Italy this February.