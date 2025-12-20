World Championships Medalist Skier Opens Up on Finishing Race After Midway Collapse

The 5-kilometer cross-country phase of a Nordic Combined race is a severe test of will, a lung-searing sprint when top athletes push their bodies to the brink. Nathalie Armbruster, a 19-year-old German prodigy who had already won three silver medals at the World Championships, had a complete breakdown in the middle of all this.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the race, her body just gave out. In an unexpected moment reported by ski-nordique.net, Armbruster talked about the scary experience. “Suddenly, my body shut down completely, it gave out,” she recalled. “I still wanted to move forward, but it was no longer possible. I collapsed and thought that this was the end of the race.”

She stood there on the ice for what must have felt like an eternity, with the echoes of the competition drifting away. Yet, from that stillness, a powerful resolve emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And then I stood there for a few seconds without moving and I thought to myself, no, I can’t reconcile myself to the idea of not finishing,” she recalled. She was determined, so she reached out to a staff member for a short while before continuing the race, pushing her tired body toward the finish line in the distance.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @dsv_nordischekombination

Her arrival at the finish was less a triumph and more a testament to sheer survival and that never-giving-up mentality, which has won her multiple medals during World Championships. The 19-year-old German prodigy was so tired that she fell to the ground again and needed medical help right away. So, she was given a sugary drink to start her recovery. This accomplishment was also brought up by her coach, who gave more information about the skier’s situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Championships medalist’s coach gave the skier two clear options

Florian Aichinger, Nathalie Armbruster’s coach, said that the skier was “not quite in shape” before the race and that there had been a big crash on the track. His suggestion was really simple because he saw that she was in trouble. Aichinger stated, “I spoke to her briefly on the track and told her: Just keep going to the end if you can, otherwise you have to give up.” So, she had an option, and she chose to keep going.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The incident shows how hard Nordic Combined is on both the body and the mind. This sport combines the explosive strength of ski jumping with the grueling endurance of cross-country skiing. Also, Armbruster rushed to her Instagram hours after the race to post several IG stories about her experience and give an update on her own health.

This was after social media was full of worries about the skier. “I never lost consciousness, I was fully aware of everything, but I still couldn’t do anything about my legs suddenly giving way… not a pleasant feeling!” she said.

Watching the overwhelming support on social media, she expressed, “THANK YOU for all the good wishes, I will take care of myself and my body, because health is simply the most important thing! By far the toughest competition I’ve ever experienced, but these days happen and ultimately all that matters is that nothing serious happened! By the end of the day, I could even smile again!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her choice to stand up and finish, which was based on a simple refusal to accept a DNF, shows a strength that frequently describes champions more than anything else.