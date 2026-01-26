World Cup Skicross Star Faces Fan Backlash After Post-Race Scuffle With Rival

The World Cup Skicross sees races that are high-stakes and require these athletes to keep their strategy and strength together. Indeed, a single mistake can cost them positions and sometimes can result in risky crashes. And such a moment unfolded during the event in Veysonnaz that caught the fans’ attention on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Eurosport France on X, the video included the caption: “Youri Duplessis-Kergomard’s big outburst of anger against Gil Martin whom he holds responsible for his fall at the end of the quarterfinals in Veysonnaz.” The social media footage captured the high emotions that run through these racers, and a small mistake on the snow can cause severe frustration, resulting in a heated debate. So what really took place?

French skier Youri Duplessis-Kergomard and Swiss competitor Gil Martin were battling for position. However, what could have been a normal overtake turned into ultimate chaos. Contact happened between the two, and while Martin, who was in front of Duplessis-Kergomard, managed to hold his ground, the story was different for the Frenchman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, this contact made Duplessis-Kergomard tumble and crash. This situation was not a simple racing incident but a preventable action, as per Duplessis-Kergomard, who had just won a World Cup race the day before.

“See how you ski? You’re a pain in the a** for everyone. Stop the nonsense now, okay?!” The Frenchman snapped at the Swiss competitor, confronting him after the race, as reported by Watson. (translated from French)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, looking at this commotion in Veysonnaz, the fans on social media immediately picked up their side of the feud.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media wasn’t in favor of the World Cup skicross star’s crashout

Due to this particular crash, Youri Duplessis-Kergomard was out of the World Cup, for which he was very frustrated. However, the way he reacted with Gil Martin following the race received a ton of criticism from the fans.

“I don’t understand? The yellow one is still in front, they’re not even side by side. He’s not supposed to let him pass either!” a social media user wrote. Similarly, describing the incident, this fan said, “From the moment he’s in front of him, it’s up to him to control his movements.”

If we take a close look at the footage, then it was the Frenchman who was trying to overtake the Swiss competitor, and not the other way around. So, fans were left confused about the reason behind his post-race frustration. This fan wrote, “He should definitely steer clear of short-track speed skating.” Another fan described, “Well, he’s behind, and it’s the fault of the one in front if he falls? I don’t get it. Isn’t he just not as good?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The heated interaction that Youri Duplessis-Kergomard had following the race was pointed out by this fan, who wrote, “Frustration makes him do anything, the Frenchman masters neither his skis nor his nerves 👎🏼”

So, the two World Cup skicross competitors might face off as early as next weekend at the event in Val di Fassa, Italy. And maybe, it will be the venue where the Frenchman will seek to reply to his Swiss opponent.