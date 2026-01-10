Years After Saying Goodbye to Olympic Skiing, 34-Year-Old Freestyle Star Credits Lindsey Vonn for Fresh Motivation

When Lindsey Vonn arrived back at the professional skiing scene in December 2024, there was a lot of skepticism around her. Questions after questions emerged from critics of the skiing world, focusing on whether she can handle the pressure at the age of 40. Just nearly a year down the lane, she hasn’t only handled the scrutiny but also proved everyone wrong and herself right, with not one but two World Cup victories.

Her first one came at St. Moritz in December 2025, while her latest victory was at Zauchensee this Saturday. This second win was a testament that, despite being 41, she’s still got that! Now, her story has inspired many, including British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who himself retired after Beijing 2022.

“I was thinking about (making a comeback) too, but then seeing her make that decision, she’s even older than I am, and then come back and get a (World Cup podium) in her first year back was really impressive and inspiring,” Kenworth shared about the most motivating part, as reported by the Olympics.com.

Last year, when Vonn was still 40 years old, the American finished second in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley. She was just 1.29 seconds behind Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old added, “I feel like I was already leaning in that direction, but it gave me that extra nudge towards feeling like I should do it, I should go for it. She continues to inspire me. It’s pretty cool.” So, Vonn achieved the Sun Valley podium in March 2025, and just two months later in May, Kenworthy made his comeback to the professional scene.

“After taking a step away, I realised I miss skiing and I really want to compete again,” he said back then, during an interview with ESPN. “I didn’t know if I would be able to come back after three-and-a-half years, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to after seven and a half. So, it’s this Olympics or nothing. I’m never going to have this opportunity again.”

For the Brit, the 2026 Winter Olympics will be the fourth and last time he will compete in the Games. So, he is aware of the intensity of this competition for someone of his age. However, for Vonn, getting back to the professional scene wasn’t just a walk in the park.

Lindsey Vonn’s coach described her comeback journey

The moment Lindsey Vonn decided that it was time for her to get back to professional skiing, she reached out to Aksel Lund Svindal. In February, the American skier asked the Norwegian coach to join her coaching team, and he didn’t disappoint her. However, returning to the sport after almost six years, it wasn’t easy for Vonn.

“I watched her last year when she started her comeback and had some theories on what could be worked on. She was fast, but up and down, and made a lot of mistakes,” Svindal said. “It was probably unexpected for her because she was so stable and successful before she retired.”

Indeed, watching some with more than 80 World Cup wins struggle was not easy. Even Vonn made a lot of mistakes here and there, despite all the experience she had prior.

Her coach further said, “Coming back after five years, you kind of have to re-learn stuff. There’s no shortage of people that would like to give Lindsey Vonn advice on what to do. The problem is if you have too much input, you need to find direction. I think we’ve prepared very well and have found a common direction together.”

The path was difficult, yet her mindset that refuses to give up made her a dominant force in the sport again. Now, only time will tell what fate has in store for Vonn heading into the Winter Olympics.