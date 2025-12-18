Fans Rally Around 22-Year-Old World Champion After Heartbreaking Update Before Winter Olympics

For a reigning world champion, the path to the Olympics is supposed to be a victory lap. But for 22-year-old Canadian snowboarder Liam Brearley, who claimed world championship gold in slopestyle in Engadin, Switzerland, this past March, his dreams of Olympic glory just hit a devastating roadblock. The news sent shockwaves through the snowboarding community, which has quickly mobilized to support its young star.

Just a few months away from the Winter Olympics, an injury has forced the Canadian snowboarding team’s star to watch the Winter Games from home. In November, while training, Liam Brearley injured his knee and ankle. Recently, he has given an update on the situation to his 35.7k followers on Instagram.

“After exploring every option over the past few weeks, I’ve had to undergo knee surgery that unfortunately takes me out of the upcoming season and the Olympic Games. That’s a tough reality to accept. Competing on that stage has been a lifelong dream, and missing it hurts more than I can put into words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone about to make his Olympic debut, it was crushing, especially after he dominated the World Championships with a second run of 90.15 points, over five points ahead of runner-up Su Yiming of China, earning him an automatic Olympic berth. Just months earlier, he had finished fifth at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado, proving he was ready to take on the world. And yet, the winter Olympics snow won’t feel his boots again until April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Brearley (@liam_brearley) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brearley first made the world take notice at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, where he won three medals. Even at that moment, he wasn’t out to prove himself; he was riding with a purpose, and most of all, for the love of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, following Brearley’s heartbreaking withdrawal, fans have come together to support their champion, praying and encouraging the young star, whose dreams of skiing in the snow have been put on hold.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope and support flow for Liam Brearley after Winter Olympics setback

One fan wrote, “You are a true champion Liam. The best is yet to come!”

Another added, “Brother! Sucks to hear this. But it’ll make the movie documentary of Liam Brearley that much more intense later when they recap the history of a legend! Get well soon homie. Much love.” It seems like everyone who knows his journey can feel his pain.

From a young age, Brearley was drawn to the snow. He first got into snowboarding because of his family, and he was given his first snowboard as a gift on his seventh birthday. That early start set the foundation for his success going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a teenager, he began competing on the FIS Snowboard World Cup circuit, earning his first podium in February 2020 in Calgary. From there, he climbed steadily, collecting silver medals and consistently standing among the best. However, his breakthrough season came in 2023-24, when he scored nearly 90 points to win his first World Cup slopestyle gold in Laax, Switzerland, against a strong field of riders.

Now, it’s not just fans who feel the impact of his setback in the Winter Olympics.

Getty PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 16: Michela Moioli of Italy takes 1st place, Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France takes 2nd place, Eva Samkova of Czech Republic takes 3rd place, Chloe Trespeuch of France crashes out, Lindsey Jacobellis of USA competes during the Snowboarding Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Even the Winter Olympics Canada Snowboard feels the weight of his absence. “Liam is not only a world-class athlete, but a tremendous representative of Canadian snowboarding,” remarked chief executive officer Dustin Heise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise further added, “While this injury is an unfortunate setback, his long-term health and future success are the priority. We have full confidence in Liam’s recovery plan and in his ability to return stronger, and Canada Snowboard will continue to support him every step of the way as he focuses on rehabilitation and the next chapter of his career.”

Though he won’t hit the Winter Olympics slopes this season, hope remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan commented, “Heal up Liam ❤️ you’re coming back so much stronger. Don’t play too much golf on PlayStation!”

The Canadian Snowboard Team added, “Heal up Liam! We can’t wait to see what you’ll have in store for us when you are back! 🫶🫶🫶”

In fact, fellow Canadian snowboarder Mikey Ciccarelli chimed in: “Sending healing vibes Liam ❤️ you got this recovery and will come back stronger than ever!!” Liam Brearley has long looked up to Ciccarelli.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked once who he would want to go snowboarding with, he replied, “Mikey Ciccarelli and Cameron Spalding because I’ve looked up to Mikey my whole career, and I grew up riding with Cam, so we know each other’s riding very well.”

Meanwhile, one of his followers added, “Missing you out here… we all are. Work hard at the rehab and you’ll be back stronger and better than ever ❤️.”

While the Canadian Olympic snowboard team will be announced before the end of January, with Brearley sidelined, the question now turns to who will represent the country on the Olympic slopes.