Colorado’s Ollie Martin, With Broken Hand, Chooses Sportsmanship Over Unfair Judgement

At the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the men’s big air final on February 7 promised high-stakes drama. And guess what? It delivered! Twelve of the world’s best snowboarders launched themselves to search for Olympic glory, and as the competition ended, the audience was treated to a judging controversy that took away an American teenager, Ollie Martin’s debut medal.

With a broken hand, the 17-year-old had executed a near-perfect comeback following his troubled first run. He landed two spectacular tricks, including a frontside double 1800, to vault into provisional medal position. Martin looked secure with a score of 163.00. However, China’s Su Yiming made his final attempt and pushed out the American from the medal contention. As reported by Dan Wolken, Martin remained silent, but it spoke volumes.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist from China went for a technically demanding trick, which could have challenged for gold. However, things turned out awkward for the more experienced snowboarder. He flew through the air with his signature style, but during the landing, he lost control. The tumble forced him to put his hands down on the snow to steady himself. However, this is where Martin’s fate changed, causing the judging controversy.

Once locked in for the medal, he watched his hopes fade away as the Chinese snowboarder secured a score of 80.25, contributing to his total of 168.50. This performance put him ahead of Martin in third place, with a Japanese 1-2 that included Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata, respectively. While Martin was completely silent and chose not to talk to any reporters, Yiming chose a different path.

“I think today’s judging was completely fair. I did not perform at my best. In training, I have landed more difficult tricks, but today I wasn’t able to show those. Sincerely and from the bottom of my heart, I congratulate these two Japanese athletes…I gave everything. I put all my energy into training. The person I am most accountable to is myself, so I am happy with what I achieved today. Finally, I don’t have to carry the pressure of defending champion anymore,” he said.

However, Martin had a whole support system behind him waiting right after the event.

Ollie Martin’s family stood with him at the Winter Olympics

Walking away from the reports at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Ollie Martin found himself with family members, with whom he shared pictures and embraced hugs. And his mother, Anne, came out as her son’s biggest support system.

While the 17-year-old snowboarder had nothing to say to the media, her mother shared a few points. “I won’t say anything about that,” she said when asked about Su Yiming’s score, but she added, “I have an incredible amount of faith in Ollie. It was harder to get here to the Olympics. It’s like a celebration once you’re here.”

For Martin, the entire process of getting to Milan is a moment to remember. This year, in January, he was selected for the Olympic squad, and he even performed at the event with a broken arm. The injury happened just two weeks ago when the 17-year-old was training for the X Games.

Ollie Martin’s Olympic story didn’t end in silence after failing to secure a podium, but his walking past, avoiding any kind of controversy, showcased maturity way above his age and an up-and-coming snowboarding star for Team USA.