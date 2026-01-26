Fans Stunned as Olympic Legend Shaun White Jumps Over Shane Gillis in NYC’s Central Park

While the world’s top athletes make their final preparations for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, this retired snowboarder has something else on his plate. Shaun White is set to serve as an expert commentator for NBC’s coverage, which he recently announced, saying, “This is all an exciting time for me, from announcing and being a part of the Olympics in this new way.” However, his side quests aren’t coming to an end, even with only a few days left.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In New York City’s Central Park, on a snowy Sunday, the three-time Olympic gold medalist pulled a massive stunt and uploaded it on his Instagram, stating, “Central Park today 🔥” Well, it was no normal day for White.

The Olympic champion was joined by comedians Shane Gillis and Chris O’Connor. The footage showcased White executing a perfect jump in the snowy conditions at the park over Gillis, who was holding a can of beer, and O’Connor, who was seated right beside him. The 39-year-old launched himself perfectly, clearing both the comedians while also making an almost 360-degree turn mid-air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillis, captivated by White, posted a captionless photo to his own Instagram, where the picture captured the surreal performance that the Olympic gold medalist gave. However, there was more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

On the NY Post’s Instagram, another social media footage showcased White doing a few more tricks than just the legendary jump over the two comedians. Indeed, he was seen doing a mid-air front flip, followed by another horizontal 360-degree turn, and taking selfies with the fans who were present in Central Park. However, another social media post revealed that the Olympian didn’t reveal himself for the first 45 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the moment this footage went viral, fans rushed to social media, sharing their own excitement.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaun White captivated the fans with his moves

Shaun White, even knowing that he has responsibilities for the Milano Cortina Winter Games in a few days, didn’t hesitate to do such stunts in front of the public, that too with two comedians. “Isn’t the Olympics in like a month he need to chill,” a fan captured the moment perfectly.

The moves that the Olympic gold medalist did made a fan nostalgic, as they said, “I love how Shaun White still does random s**t like this here. Saw him back in high school doing jumps in LES and made my life.” Looks like out of excitement, this fan misspelled his name, saying, “Sean white does Sean white things lol.”

Apart from pulling the public’s attention, he is actually quite excited about his upcoming role with NBC. “I am excited to take it all in. See the different events like ice skating, skiing, half pipe, big air, obviously snowboarding. I’m just going try to see everything honestly, that’s my goal,” he said during an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. However, there’s a certain goal that the retired Olympian wants to achieve in Milano Cortina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m trying to get Snoop. Snoop on a snowboard is my goal. We need him on the board, and I’m going to try to do that,” White revealed.

Even though the 39-year-old will be in Milano Cortina with a new role, this fan said, “Looking comeback ready.” Another fan commented, “For the rest of their life they get to say Shaun white did a 180 over them in Central Park. That’s epic.”

So, the perfect jump that he made over Gillis might just be the best performance that he gave to his fans right before the Games.