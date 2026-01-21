Three-Time Olympic Medalist Makes Milano Cortina Team Despite Horrific Injury Days Earlier

What would you do if your safest bet for an Olympic medal suffered a freak injury just weeks before the Olympics? Well, while conventional wisdom would suggest rest and recovery, all bets are off when Olympic dreams are at stake.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s exactly the dilemma Japan was faced with when Ayumu Hirano, three-time Olympic medalist and reigning halfpipe champion, suffered a terrifying crash at the World Cup in Laax, Switzerland. And yet just a few days later, he was still named to the Olympic team.

The crash occurred on January 17 during Hirano’s first run in the men’s snowboard halfpipe World Cup final. Attempting his trick line, he lost control midair and landed awkwardly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact left his face cut and bloodied, and he spoke of severe pain in his groin and knee. Ultimately, he withdrew from the competition midway through the final and did not attempt a second run, after which he was expected to get more detailed testing at home.

Just two days later, Hirano’s younger brother, Kaishu, shared a photo of him on Instagram. In the image, Hirano sat with crutches beside him, cuts covering his lips, mouth, and the side of his nose. Kaishu captioned the post, “My heart aches for you. You will come back stronger with me. I’m glad you’re alive.”

Despite the severity of the injury, Japan officially added Hirano to its Milano Cortina Olympic team on January 21. But for now, no update has been released about Hirano’s current condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters 2022 Beijing Olympics – Snowboard – Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final Run 3 – Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China – February 11, 2022. Ayumu Hirano of Japan in action. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano were also announced for the men’s halfpipe. Even so, there’s no guarantee Hirano will actually compete in Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Though the deadline to name all Olympic rosters is on January 26th, the Late Athlete Replacement policy (LAR) means that Hirano could be replaced afterward if he meets the medical condition or exceptional circumstances criteria.

However, if he’s able to compete, Hirano could become the first Japanese Winter Olympian to medal at four consecutive Games, a historic achievement nearly within reach. But it all depends on his recovery – a situation a 25-year-old snowboarder chasing gold despite a serious injury is all too familiar with.

ADVERTISEMENT

American Snowboarder pushes toward Milano Cortina despite shoulder injury

Just a month before the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, in early January, American snowboarder Chloe Kim, the two‑time Olympic gold medalist in the women’s halfpipe, suffered a shoulder injury during training in Switzerland, which included a dislocation and a torn labrum. Days later, Kim shared a video of the fall along with a message to fans about her condition.

“Positive thing is I have range, I’m not in that much pain,” Kim said in the video. “Obviously I just don’t want [my shoulder] to keep popping out, which has happened. So I’m just trying to stay really optimistic, but I feel really good about where my snowboarding is at right now. I know that the minute I get cleared and I’m good to go, I should be fine. I’m just hoping that doesn’t take too long.”

Kim has already qualified for the Milano Cortina U.S. Olympic team based on her past results and is currently still set to compete despite limited training and the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, to perform, she still needs medical clearance before the Games. The women’s Olympic halfpipe contest starts on February 11, 2026, and if she is healthy, she remains a strong medal threat in the event.