3X Olympic Medalist Chloe Kim Reveals Misunderstanding With NFL Boyfriend on First Date

When three-time Olympic medalist Chloe Kim isn’t dominating the halfpipe, she is likely spending time with her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett. The pair, first linked in May 2025 after attending the Crunchyroll Anime Awards together in Tokyo, have since become one of sports’ most compelling power couples. However, recently, the snowboarder shared a hilarious case of mistaken identity that later shaped her relationship.

During a conversation with late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel, she revealed, stating, “Because so same friend that introduced us, he was like, oh, yeah, come to a football game. Like, you know, they’re playing the Rams. And I’m like, OK, cool. He’s like, yeah, our client’s playing. And I’m like, cool.”

The snowboarder explained that a mutual friend, who also happens to be a physical therapist for Garrett, played matchmaker by inviting her to an NFL game. The confusion, however, was just beginning. “And I don’t know. I think he said his name, but I thought he said Martin Garrix,” she recounted.

Chloe Kim was at the NFL game, but her focus was on what she thought would be the Dutch DJ’s performance in the later minutes. “So the whole time I was at the game, I was waiting for him to perform. Right, so I was like, OK, well, someone’s singing the national anthem in the beginning. OK, that makes sense. And then halftime comes around, and I’m like, where’s Martin Garrix?” she shared.

Moreover, the California native found herself cheering for the Los Angeles Rams, as she said, “And I’m cheering for the Rams the whole time, too, because I, again, think we’re there for Martin Garrix, not for somebody that plays for the Browns. And Martin Garrix never showed up. And I was like, this guy’s whack. Like, why is he not showing up to do his performance? And I later find out that we were there to see Myles and not Martin.”

Eventually, the game went down with no sign of the DJ. And Chloe Kim’s anticipation turned to a late realization, becoming a story that she can laugh about at the moment. However, the two act as each other’s support system, and it has been evident in public.

Chloe Kim has a supportive boyfriend

Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett’s relationship reached a new level of visibility during the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, where the NFL star made an extraordinary effort to be present for his girlfriend’s historic moment.

Immediately after his Super Bowl week media commitments and having just won the Defensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony, Garrett flew across the globe to Italy to cheer on his girlfriend. “I finish up here Sunday [Feb. 8], get back for about 12 hours, and then I hit the road and go to see her,” he said. His reason? “Just trying to be her rock because throughout the year she’s mine.”

At the event, Garrett was spotted wearing custom merchandise featuring Kim’s face and celebrated with her after each run. And the snowboarder was in awe.

“He’s my best friend, truly, he’s the best. I’m just so grateful for him for so many reasons. Despite his busy life and his busy schedule, he’s always shown up for me and I try to do the same for him. I wouldn’t have thought we would have so much in common. We spend our downtime the same way. Like, we love just chilling, watching anime. We love playing the same games. We love the same foods. It’s such a funny thing. And I’m so grateful and fortunate to have met him,” she said.

Well, Chloe Kim competed at the sport’s grandest stage weeks after suffering from a severe shoulder injury. And watching her boyfriend in full swing, supporting her, literally created a made-for-each-other moment.