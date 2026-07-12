Colombian Player in Hiding Over Receiving Death Threats for Missed Shot at FIFA World Cup

Football should never become a matter of life and death. Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case for some Colombian fans when it comes to the FIFA World Cup. And right now, another player’s life is reportedly in danger because of one heartbreaking moment on football’s biggest stage.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to news shared by Polymarket Sports on X, Colombian forward Jáminton Campaz has reportedly gone into hiding following the team’s dramatic Round of 16 exit to Switzerland in Vancouver on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campaz reportedly made the decision after receiving a wave of death threats online because he missed Colombia’s golden opportunity in extra time before the team eventually lost on penalties.

The missed opportunity came in the 115th minute of extra time. Swiss veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka made a rare defensive mistake with a sloppy backward pass, and Campaz intercepted the ball. That action got him completely through on goal, and he attempted to curl a first-time finish past the goalkeeper. Sadly, he got too much under the ball and sent it sailing over the crossbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match eventually finished scoreless and headed into a penalty shootout. And Campaz, to his credit, actually converted his spot-kick. However, Colombia ultimately fell 4-3 in the shootout, bringing their FIFA World Cup campaign to an end.

While Colombian fans are understandably devastated by the missed chance, some have now taken things far beyond the boundaries of football. Instead of simply expressing their frustration, they have reportedly threatened the player’s life and that of his family. As a result, the 26-year-old Campaz has reportedly refused to return home with the national team while authorities investigate the threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Bogotá on Wednesday alongside teammates Davinson Sánchez, James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, but never boarded. His whereabouts remain unclear; he may still be in the US, or could have returned to Argentina, where he plays club football for Rosario Central.

On Thursday, Campaz addressed the threats directly in a statement posted to Instagram, appealing for calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect,” he wrote. “We may hold different views or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear.”

He also thanked fans and family for their support throughout the tournament, and offered an apology to the country over the result. “I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that there was never a lack of dedication, commitment, or love for this jersey,” he wrote. “I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colombia’s Dark FIFA World Cup History Explains Jáminton Campaz’s Decision to Stay in Hiding

Threats directed at athletes unfortunately happen from time to time whenever fans are upset, and that is completely wrong. Thankfully, most of those messages end up being nothing more than empty threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when it comes to Colombian football and the FIFA World Cup, emotions have, at times, crossed into something far more dangerous. The country actually has a dark history of a player losing his life following a World Cup disappointment. Campaz undoubtedly knows that history, and that is precisely why he cannot afford to take any chances right now.

This sad history unfolded at the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Defender Andrés Escobar accidentally scored an own goal against the United States, and that mistake played a major role in Colombia’s early elimination from the tournament. Much like Campaz is now, Escobar was devastated by what had happened. However, despite advice to remain abroad or keep a low profile, he insisted on returning to his hometown of Medellín.

Sadly, just five days after returning to Colombia, Escobar was confronted in a nightclub parking lot and shot six times. Reports at the time stated that the killer shouted “Goal!” after each shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

That tragic history makes Campaz’s caution more than understandable. He has decided not to go back to his home country and has instead remained off the grid. Meanwhile, the Colombian Football Federation has released an official statement condemning the threats and has formally requested an expedited criminal investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible. Hopefully, those behind the threats are brought to justice, allowing Campaz and his family to feel safe once again.