Donald Trump Supports Iranian Soccer Women’s Team Under Mortal Danger

The Iranian women’s national football team arrived at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia with hopes of making their mark on the pitch. Instead, they have become the central figures in a growing humanitarian drama after their tournament ended in group-stage elimination, with danger now looming not on the field but in the prospect of returning home, which even made President Donald Trump concerned.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Fox News on X, POTUS issued a concerning plea to the Australian government on Monday, taking to Truth Social with a message for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Well, the crisis began during their opening match against South Korea, when the entire squad stood in silence as their country’s national anthem played. However, the situation got tense a few hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five members of the squad, Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh, and Mona Hamoudi, who were also responsible for the protest, fled the hotel and are now under the protection of police in Queensland.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to witnesses and various sources, the hotel had been saturated with agents attempting to prevent the players from speaking with outsiders or seeking help. The five athletes managed to evade their handlers and are now in a safe location and have established contact with human rights lawyers.

Joining Donald Trump, Craig Foster, a former captain of the Australian men’s football team and prominent human rights advocate, also opened up about this situation to the BBC, stating, “When any team participates in a Fifa-regulated tournament, whether Asian Football Confederation or any other confederation, they must have the right to safety and external support to express any concerns they have around their safety now or in future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, with President Donald Trump urging the safety of these women, other human rights organizations are also on the same side, requesting the Australian government to exhaust every possible avenue to delay the team’s departure. And the geopolitical tensions throughout the world have affected other sports too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem rises beyond just Donald Trump’s concern for the Iranian soccer team

UK Athletics selected a squad for the upcoming 2026 European Throwing Cup. However, a little over a week before the tournament’s opening ceremony, the organizers issued an update as the situation in Cyprus continues to deteriorate.

“UK Athletics can confirm that, following security advice, we will not send a team to the upcoming European Throwing Cup. Given the ongoing situation in the Middle East and heightened security concerns related to British activity in Cyprus, we believe the unknown risk and potential disruption to the team is too great,” they wrote in the official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team were selected earlier this week, and we share our athletes’ disappointment. We wish all involved a successful event and look forward to returning in 2027.”

Well, the sporting world has been heavily affected, as all events in Iran are cancelled, soccer matches in Qatar and Bahrain are postponed, and the Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia face an uncertain future. Only time will tell when the geopolitical tension will de-escalate.