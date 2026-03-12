International Sports Committee Guarantees Protection to Iranian Women’s Soccer Team

For the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team, their journey in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup came to a heartbreaking end following their 2-0 loss to the Philippines, eliminating them from the tournament on the Gold Coast. But for the players of the soccer team, the conclusion of their campaign marked the beginning of a controversy amidst the rising geopolitical tensions around the world, which eventually put a question mark on their safety.

In the wake of the team’s elimination, the global players’ union, FIFPRO, through its Asia/Oceania division, issued a powerful statement on X, acknowledging the impossible situation faced by the squad.

“FIFPRO Asia/Oceania acknowledges the bravery of the Iran Women’s National Team players and calls for the rights of players to be respected and protected. The players have demonstrated remarkable courage in the most difficult of circumstances. No athlete should be placed in this situation and forced to make the choices they have had to make,” they wrote.

The union emphasized that the events of the preceding weeks could not be dismissed as an isolated incident, stating, “What the Iranian Women’s National Team players have endured must never be repeated, and it is essential that it is catalyst for profound change.”

Before their opening match against South Korea, the Iranian players stood in silence during their national anthem, a decision that was met with fury by state-backed media. Indeed, they were labelled as “traitors.”

So, when the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team sang the anthem and performed a military salute before their subsequent match against Australia, human rights advocates feared the women had been forced by government officials.

FIFPRO’s statement directly addressed these risks, stating, “The human rights obligations on all sports governing bodies are clear and must be respected and protected. All players across the region have the right to join, form and access the support of a players’ association. For far too long these rights have neither been respected or protected and it has resulted in immense harm to players across the region. This must change.”

The support that the Australian government showcased was also acknowledged by the union, and they confirmed that they will keep an eye on the families of the players who are returning to Iran.

“FIFPRO Asia/Oceania will continue to do everything within its power to ensure that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation use all possible leverage to ensure the players and their families are safe. Finally, we thank the broader Australian public and football community, human rights groups and advocates and the countless Iranian Australians for their support, advocacy and compassion for the players.”

However, despite all the protection that they have received in Australia, there were moments when their safety was under threat.

Iranian Women’s Soccer Team members failed to seek asylum

Seven members from the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team sought asylum in Australia, while the others flew back to their home country. However, one of those members had a change of mind, as the unnamed woman revealed the initial location to Iran’s embassy, putting others in jeopardy.

This is where Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke came in clutch, as he made a drastic decision, stating, “As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was. I immediately gave them instructions for people to be moved and that has been dealt with immediately.”

And the remaining members of the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team who chose not to seek asylum arrived in Kuala Lumpur to continue their journey home. However, it was with the help of Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who provided direct support to the women.

“We issued five humanitarian visas to members of the Iranian women’s soccer team. We’ve been preparing for this for some time. Australians have been moved by the plight of these brave women. They’re safe here and they should feel at home here,” he said in an official statement.

The tensions are still high, and only time will tell when the soccer players will finally be able to make a decision for themselves and their careers.