Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Argentina & England Fans At FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina is still days away. However, emotions appear to have already been boiling over. Rather than waiting for kickoff, some supporters of both nations are already taking their rivalry into the stands, with a heated altercation breaking out during an unrelated World Cup quarterfinal match.

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In a video shared on X by Alerta en las Calles, two individuals, appearing to be England and Argentina supporters, were seen exchanging punches during the Norway versus England quarterfinal game.

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It started as a confrontation between two, but quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl. While bystanders were scrambling to separate those involved, two more fans wearing Argentina jerseys appeared to rush in to back their fellow supporter, making the whole incident more chaotic.

The brawl, however, eventually subsided. And the game itself went on to end in England’s favour. It ended in a 2-1 victory, with both goals coming from Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who slotted home his second and game-winning goal three minutes into extra time.

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Argentina also advanced on the same day. They defeated a ten-man Switzerland side 3-1 after a cagey affair in regular time stretched into extra time before Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez finally found their rhythm and pulled away.

The two nations, Argentina and England, will now meet in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, with a spot in the final against either Spain or France on the line.

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All four remaining matches in this tournament promise to be absolute spectacles. They all involve sides of the very highest quality and intensity. The stakes could not be higher. And the atmosphere, as the fan brawl already demonstrated, is only going to get more charged from here.

Most intriguingly of all, the Three Lions will come face to face with Lionel Messi in a competitive match for the very first time. England will need every ounce of organisation, intensity, and tactical discipline at their disposal if they are going to stop the greatest player the game has ever seen from adding another chapter to his already extraordinary World Cup story.

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Lionel Messi Fires Passionate Message After Argentina Reach FIFA World Cup Semifinals

Lionel Messi and Argentina’s journey through the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds has been anything but straightforward. And Messi knows it better than anyone.

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Following another hard-fought, ground-out victory against Switzerland, the Argentine captain took to his official Instagram page to share his feelings with the world, and characteristically, he held nothing back.

“Again it suffered. But this team never stops believing,” Messi wrote, captioning a picture of the squad celebrating after the final whistle. “We’re in the top four in the world again!!! Let’s f*****g go.”

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In the last World Cup, Argentina emerged as champions. And they are now firmly on the path to making a run at repeating that feat. But as Messi’s own words acknowledge, this has not been a tournament of dominant, comfortable victories. Against Cape Verde, against Egypt, and now against Switzerland, Argentina has suffered. They have been pushed. And for the most part, they have needed their captain to drag them through moments that could have ended their campaign entirely.

England will represent their strongest test yet, a high-pressing, well-organised, emotionally charged opponent with a point to prove and an entire nation behind them. If Argentina is going to make it to the final, they will definitely have to suffer one more time.