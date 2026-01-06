Adam Peaty Faces Gordon Ramsay’s Sly Dig Amid Parents’ Controversial Wedding Absence

The wedding between Holly Ramsay and three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty was a beautiful, star-studded celebration at Bath Abbey on 27 December. Friends, family, and celebrity guests gathered to celebrate the couple’s big day, though Peaty’s parents were notably absent. But while the ceremony went off without a hitch, Gordon Ramsay’s father of the bride’s speech stole the show with his wedding toast.

Ramsay’s speech was both emotional and heartfelt. However, he reportedly was heard to have said that his wife, Tana, “will be a good mum to them both.” Some considered this a pointed remark amid Peaty’s ongoing tensions with his parents.

Ramsay further praised Holly’s beauty and told Adam he was a “lucky man,” before adding, “Look at Tana, and that’s what you have to look forward to.” However, he seemed to have told Holly, “Shame you don’t have the same.” Some have reported this as a seeming reference to Peaty’s absent parents. From the star swimmer’s side, only his sister Bethany, who was one of Holly’s bridesmaids, was present.

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Swimming – Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final – Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France – July 28, 2024. Adam Peaty of Britain arrives. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Pointed remark aside, Ramsay’s speech was remembered for how moving it was. Even his youngest daughter, Tilly Ramsay, later said, “It made everybody cry.” Although he later admitted that it wasn’t as easy as it might have looked. “I was a hot mess, but the speech was perfect; it went well. You’ve got to be warm and emotional, but it was a tough gig,” he revealed in an appearance on The Morning.

But not everyone felt the same way. Sources close to Peaty’s parents told the Daily Mail that Peaty’s mother, Caroline, thought Ramsay’s dig to be “outrageous and very hurtful,” suggesting that it made Caroline come across as a bad mother, adding that their exclusion was a ploy by the Ramsay family.

However, after the ceremony, Adam Peaty appeared to wholeheartedly embrace his new family ties by changing his Instagram profile name to “Adam Ramsay Peaty.” But how did this family feud begin?

Parental tensions mark Adam Peaty’s big day

The rift between Adam Peaty and his parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty, began after his engagement to Holly Ramsay in the fall of 2024. While Caroline and Mark were invited to the couple’s engagement party, Caroline’s sisters were not, which didn’t go down well with Caroline, who allegedly confronted Gordon Ramsay at the party.

The tension mounted when Holly held her bachelorette party at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, inviting her mother, Tana, and close friend Victoria Beckham and others, but leaving Caroline off of the guest list.

This exclusion hurt his mother deeply, as Caroline began making emotional posts on social media: “The ones I love are the people who hurt me the most.” At that time, Caroline’s sister Louise addressed the matter: “You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.” But soon after, Peaty responded to the ongoing feud.

On social media, Adam Peaty wrote, “This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting.” Adding to the chaos, Peaty’s brother James was arrested after sending his brother threatening messages. Ultimately, it all culminated with the Olympic champion uninviting most of his family from the wedding.

Afterward, Caroline spoke to the Daily Mail, expressing her disappointment and hurt at being uninvited. Though she even considered watching the ceremony from outside the Abbey, reports claim she was convinced not to by her husband, Mark.

Despite the family drama, the wedding itself was a joyful celebration of love and new beginnings.