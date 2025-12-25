After Being Barred From Adam Peaty’s Wedding, Olympic Champion’s Mother Reportedly Makes Request to Netflix

A significant divide has emerged within one of Britain’s leading sporting families, overshadowing what ought to have been a celebratory Christmas wedding. Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, renowned for his prowess in the pool, is caught up in a growing and public dispute with his family following his decision to exclude his mother, Caroline Peaty, from his wedding to Holly Ramsay, daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The reported exclusion took place when Caroline was left off the guest list for Holly’s lavish hen party at the prestigious Soho Farmhouse, which was also attended by Holly’s mother, Tana, and family friend Victoria Beckham. However, there has been a development in this feud. As reported by Swim Updates on X, “Olympic Champion Adam Peaty’s mother Caroline Peaty has reportedly contacted Netflix to be removed from its upcoming docuseries Being Gordon Ramsay. This comes just weeks after she accused the Hell’s Kitchen star of having her son in his ‘clutches.'”

The series, Being Gordon Ramsay, was filmed extensively at Adam and Holly’s engagement party last December, showcasing Caroline as she delivered a speech and interacted with guests during what appeared to be more joyful moments.

Multiple sources indicate that Caroline’s letter asserted that the family did not give their consent to be filmed and, in light of the fallout, prefers not to be included.

A spokesperson for the Ramsay family responded by stating that filming notices were prominently displayed across the venue, suggesting that attendance implied consent. They also pointed out that the Peaty family does not appear in formal interviews in the final edit. The dispute surrounding the two families represents yet another episode in a saga marked by nothing but heartbreak.

Adam Peaty’s family controversy just doesn’t end

Following her exclusion from the wedding, Caroline, the mother of Adam Peaty, has taken to social media to share a number of cryptic messages. One such post touchingly stated, “Crying is a way your eyes speak when your mouth can’t explain how broken your heart is.”

Louise Williams, her sister, took to Instagram to publicly call out Holly, stating, “@hollyramsayy I’m so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply. A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.”

She further added, “You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum’s assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever.”

The wedding at Bath Abbey is underway, with Adam Peaty’s sister, Bethany, identified as the sole representative of his immediate family present, having previously attended Holly’s hen party. It remains to be seen whether this familial dispute will persist or if the swimmer will resolve the matter ahead of the significant occasion.