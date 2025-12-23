Cody Miller Breaks Silence on Enhanced Games Criticism, Questioning USA Swimming and Others: “I’m Proud of This”

Ever since two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller joined the Enhanced Games, fans have been in shock. “Has he gone nuts?” one fan exclaimed online. And if that wasn’t enough, soon after Miller’s announcement, the International Ice Swimming Association suspended his membership, citing concerns about fairness and integrity. After seeing the flood of messages, calls, and questions from fans and the media, Miller finally broke his silence on the controversy.

On his official YouTube channel, Miller sat in front of a wall of past competition IDs and a framed US Olympic flag, wearing a black T-shirt featuring the Enhanced Sports logo. He opened with a smile: “I’m really proud and excited about this.” Then, leaning in, he began to unpack the reasoning behind his move, starting with a sharp critique of the current state of professional swimming.

He asked fans directly: “Are you satisfied with the state of swimming right now? Are you satisfied with the state of the professionalization of Olympic sports? Are athletes paid enough? Is USA Swimming doing a good enough job? Does the Olympic Committee take good enough care of their athletes? Are athletes given the resources and incentives they deserve?”

And in these questions lies the answer. Miller believes the system falls short and that the Enhanced Games offer a better path forward. He added, “We as swim fans for years have wanted for something new and exciting, to elevate the sport to the next level. Well, that’s a part of what Enhanced is doing… There’s real incentives.”

The first Enhanced Games are set to commence on Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, 2026, and the financial stakes are enormous compared to traditional swimming. Each swimming event carries a $500,000 prize purse, with $250,000 going to the winner. On top of that, there are $1 million bonuses for breaking major records, like the 50m freestyle, plus appearance fees just for signing up.

Miller explained that these kinds of rewards give athletes a chance to truly make a living from their sport. Miller also addressed concerns about health and safety, something many critics have worried about, given the “enhanced” nature of the games.

“There’s real money on the line for these athletes. These athletes are being paid like professionals, and they’re given the resources that they deserve, the medical attention that they deserve. To understand what’s actually happening in our biology… before any type of enhancement even takes place”” he said.

According to Enhanced Games officials, a team of elite medical professionals including cardiologists, neurologists, sports medicine doctors, endocrinologists, and pharmacologists will oversee athlete safety. Everyone competing will undergo medical screenings before being allowed to participate.

Miller wrapped up his statement with a simple line: “I want better. We deserve better. Enhanced is doing that.”

For Cody Miller, this isn’t just about competing. It’s about changing the sport, giving athletes proper support, and creating a new way to elevate both competition and the fan experience.

This is a developing story…