Former World Record Holder Blames Olympics Support in USA Over Decision to Join Enhanced Games

Competing at the Olympics is seen as an honor in itself. However, those coveted medals lie under a grim financial reality for many of America’s top athletes. And this economic landscape has driven a three-time Olympic medalist to make a decision that is sending shockwaves through the swimming world.

Hunter Armstrong has announced that he will compete in the controversial Enhanced Games, and while talking to Mel Stewart, the 25-year-old who will enter the event “clean” has shared the reason behind his decision. “Two things, mostly. It all boils down to my path to LA. In order to do that, I need funding,” he said with a straightforward face.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be the event that many American sports stars want to compete in. However, getting to the sports’ grandest event is no easy task. There’s training, equipment, and everything that has a price, making it difficult for athletes like Armstrong, who also lost his top sponsor some time ago. So, this is where the Enhanced Games come in as his savior.

Despite the controversy of allowing the competitors to use PEDs, the event is offering a whopping $250,000 in prize money for the first-place finishers and $1 million for a world record.

“I mean, I have multiple jobs on the side. I run a real estate company. I’m a contractor. I’m teaching, I’m coaching. And it’s not enough to afford living in the great city of Columbus, Ohio. This place is expensive,” he said. “But truly, I was faced with the choice of, do I get forced into retirement for lack of funding? Or do I take a unorthodox route and at least have a chance at continuing and standing on the podium on home soil?”

However, competing at the Enhanced Games clean will give him a massive shot at earning big, but it might come with a problem that would arise later for the former world record holder in the long course 50m backstroke.

Hunter Armstrong might be banned from the Olympics

World Aquatics took an aggressive stance against the Enhanced Games, implementing a stringent bylaw in mid-2025 that effectively severed ties with anyone associated with the event.

“World Aquatics has adopted a new Bylaw that reinforces its steadfast commitment to clean sport. Under the new Bylaw, individuals who support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices that may include prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods will not be eligible to hold positions with World Aquatics or to participate in any World Aquatics competitions, events, or other activities,” the official statement read.

“This ineligibility would apply to roles such as athlete, coach, team official, administrator, medical support staff, or government representative.”

World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam made the federation’s position unmistakably clear, stating, “Those who enable doped sport are not welcome at World Aquatics or our events. This new Bylaw ensures that we can continue to protect the integrity of our competitions, the health and safety of our athletes, and the credibility of the global aquatics community.”

However, Hunter Armstrong isn’t the only reputed swimmer out there competing in it. Notable participants include Australian swimming silver medalist James Magnussen, who openly admitted his excitement for the event, stating, “If they put up $1m for the 50 freestyle world record, I will come on board as their first athlete. I’ll juice to the gills and I’ll break it in six months.”

Similarly, British Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud joined, stating, “I’ve spent years striving for that within traditional sport, but my motivations have shifted. Now, I want to focus on performance at its highest level and challenge myself in new ways. The Enhanced Games gives me that chance – to test the limits of human potential with the tools and possibilities of our time.”

Well, Armstrong isn’t the only American swimmer in the mix; there’s also Cody Miller and Megan Romano in the mix, all locked in for that eye-catching prize pool. Only time will tell whether the 25-year-old’s decision will boost his journey to the Olympics or make him unable to compete in them.