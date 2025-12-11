French Olympian Reveals US Star Katie Grimes’ Shocking Last-Minute NCAA Decision

Picking a college for someone like Katie Grimes shouldn’t be difficult since most programs in the country desire her. But the attention can be overwhelming. Last year, this 19-year-old star was touring campus after campus, making decisions, meeting the coaches, picturing where she would develop into the kind of swimmer she hoped to be. And ultimately, she landed at the University of Virginia. However, recently she revealed something

Recently, French Olympian Mary‑Ambre Moluh revealed the information about Katie’s college choice.

Moluh took to X and revealed that Katie Grimes had, “Originally committed to Cal—and even submitted her medical paperwork—but ended up flipping her commitment last minute to UVA.” This decision stunned fans and coaches alike. But behind the paperwork was a story about opportunity, ambition, and the draw of a program built for champions.

As Katie shared after committing to the University of Virginia, she shared, “I am more than excited to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia!! Thank you to all of the coaches for your patience with me during this process. I am extremely grateful for my family, friends, and faith for guiding me to this point. Huge thank you to my team, Sandpipers, and Coach Ron for everything. I also want to give thanks to the team and staff at UVA and Coach Todd for all the support. 🧡💙”

Let’s be honest, every college wanted her because she is a real talent. Sure, Virginia, already a powerhouse with four consecutive NCAA titles, but now becomes more powerful. We know, Cavaliers’ culture of winning, their focus on teamwork, and the chance to compete for a fifth straight championship offered exactly the environment Katie was seeking.

And now in Charlottesville, she is joined with elite teammates, including Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber, and post-grad star Kate Douglass. But Katie Grimes’s journey to this point has been outstanding.

Why Katie Grimes is the swimmer everyone’s watching

At the age of just 15, Katie Grimes did what most swimmers can only dream of. She made the U.S. Olympic team. There, she was the youngest member of the 2020 squad and even finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle. Just imagine being 15 and competing against the world’s best, holding your own, and proving you belong on the biggest stage in sports. That’s exactly what Katie did, and it instantly made her a sensation.

Paris only added to her legend. At the 2024 Olympics, Katie won silver in the 400 M and placed tenth in the 1500 M freestyle, after completing the grueling 10 km open water race. She made history as the first American woman to compete in both pool and open water events at the same Games. After the marathon swim, she said, “That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, ever, I think, with just the current.”

The talent of Katie Grimes does not end in the Olympics. She is already creating ripples in college swimming. During her debut meet, she set records in pools and won the ACC Swimmer of the Week. There are not many swimmers in history who can take over both pool racing and the marathon open water, and the combination of the two is precisely why she has become such a big name in the field.

Her fame goes beyond medals. She was signed early by top swim brands such as TYR due to her success in the Olympics. Katie Grimes is not only winning races, but she is also redefining the abilities of young swimmers to make the world see how far talent can go.