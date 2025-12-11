Legendary USA Swimmer Set for New Career Role Amid Plans to Sell His Olympic Medals

USA swimmer Ryan Lochte is letting go of three of his most cherished items: his Olympic gold medals from 2004, 2008, and 2016. He’s putting them up for auction with Goldin Auctions. “My Olympic medals represent memories I’ll carry for life, but now I want them to do more than sit on a shelf,” he explained, sharing his reason for parting with them. The 12-time Olympic medalist’s choice to part with these physical symbols of his legacy is a big step, but it’s really just the start of an exciting new chapter.

As reported by Swim Updates on X, “Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte has joined the cast of Worst Cooks in America, alongside Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Lisa Barlow and The Challenge star CT Tamburello.” Getting to this point has been quite a journey for the fifth-most decorated Olympic swimmer ever.

Lochte shared that his decision is all about inspiration, saying, “I’m passing them on so they can help inspire and empower others. If these medals can give someone hope, fuel their dreams or help them reach their full potential.” This decision suggests a conscious desire to redefine the purpose of his achievements. His involvement in Worst Cooks in America Season 30 is really about a bigger plan to reshape his public image and career in a fresh way.

He’ll be joining a “all-star” lineup of TV personalities like Lisa Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and CT Tamburello from The Challenge, all competing for a $25,000 charity prize. This shift into a fun and popular space really highlights the difference from the serious and focused atmosphere of his swimming career.

When discussing the show, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content for Food at Warner Bros. Discovery, mentioned, “Worst Cooks is where comedy and cooking chaos collide, but in the end there are some impressive culinary transformations that will blow our audience away.” Well, the USA swimmer’s new reality television role coincides with another major project: the announcement of a deeply personal memoir.

USA swimmer Ryan Lochte explained his path to healing

The American swimmer shared that the book offers fans “a real look inside what it was like being Ryan Lochte,” highlighting how he found confidence through “lots of healing and growing.”

In his announcement, he openly shared his thoughts on the aftermath of Rio, saying, “I found myself at my lowest point.” He continued, “with a son on the way with someone I barely knew, who constantly reminded me that he would be forever disappointed in the father I had become. Someone who told me I wasn’t strong enough, man enough… just not enough. I couldn’t believe what my life had become. I really couldn’t.”

This memoir is set to tell his story, highlighting a legacy that goes beyond just medals and records, focusing on the ups and downs of being human and the strength to bounce back.

For sure, he’s had his fair share of personal challenges in life. After the 2016 Rio scandal that resulted in a ten-month suspension, a tough divorce, a serious car accident in 2023, and battles with mental health and substance abuse, Lochte has shown a lot of courage by opening up about his challenges.

So, what the swimmer is up to really shows a guy who’s breaking down one identity to build up another. He’s swapping out the physical trophies from his past for fresh opportunities right now.