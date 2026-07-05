“Lived a Double Life”: Former World’s Fastest Swimmer Reveals Biggest Trouble Outside Swimming

Living life with dual personalities can be taxing for anyone, even for a decorated Olympian like Mark Foster. The former British swimmer was the standard-bearer in the sport back in the late 1990s and during the 2000s. However, even as Foster stirred up storms in the pool, his personal life was in the middle of an idle storm, one fueled by lies.

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“I lived a double life. I kept my work and home lives completely separate, never the twain would meet”, said Foster in an interview with the Mirror. “I got very good at telling half-truths and outright lies. It was exhausting.”

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Foster came out as gay in 2017 when he was 47, until which time the British swimmer hid his sexuality from the outside world. He opened up about going to great lengths to keep the fact a secret, even seeking help from someone named Catherine, who posed as his girlfriend to keep the prying eyes of society at bay.

Foster’s journey was not easy to navigate through his lies, as he was constantly in the spotlight due to his achievements in the pool and his celebrity status, which he gained by appearing on a dance show named “Strictly Come Dancing” back in 2008.

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That was the same year he had the honor of carrying the country’s flag at the Beijing Olympics, which meant the media scrutiny on Foster was even more intense. He talked about his mother dismissing his sexuality as a “phase”, initially, only for her to support her son in the later years.

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During his interview, Foster also mentioned how male athletes were hesitant to reveal their homosexuality to the world, in fear of retaliation and added scrutiny. He pointed out that British football was not the most conducive to athletes coming out. However, in the last few years, there have been some notable moments in British football, including Jake Daniels coming out as gay, a member of Blackpool, a lower-division UK club, in 2022.

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In his book “The Double Life”, Foster has tried to chronicle his struggles of living a double life. Even though his private life was not the most peaceful, Foster never let it affect his performance in the pool, becoming one of Britain’s star performers.

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Mark Foster Had a Great Career Even Without Olympic Glory

Foster arrived on the scene as a teen prodigy, competing in his first International meet at 16, when he was part of the British team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Just four years later, he had his breakthrough, finishing with the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle event at the Auckland Commonwealth Games.

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Foster’s strength lay in the short courses, especially in the 50m events. He won double golds in consecutive World Championships in 1999 and 2000; he also won the gold at the 50m freestyle in 2001, clocking 21.13 seconds, a world record at the time. His dominance helped him win gold at his home Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002, taking the top podium spot in both the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

However, an Olympic medal is missing from Foster’s impressive resume, despite his appearances in five Olympics, his first in Seoul in 1988. He missed the 2004 Olympics, even though he met the Olympic qualification cutoff, because he failed to meet the cutoff set by the National Team Management. Four years later, in Beijing, he came back from retirement after almost two years and secured a remarkable qualification for the National Team. The medal still eluded him, but he did get the distinction of carrying the nation’s flag on his shoulder during the opening parade.