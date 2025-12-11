Michael Phelps’ Ex-Teammate Shares Emotional Truth Behind Selling His Olympic Gold Medals

Ryan Lochte spent years racing beside Michael Phelps, winning gold medals, breaking records, and becoming one of the biggest names in American swimming. Now, the 12-time Olympic medalist is in the news not for retirement talks but for a very different reason. Lochte has made a choice that has surprised many fans. Instead of keeping some of the most meaningful symbols of his career, he is letting them go amid the personal turmoil.

On December 10, 2025, Goldin Auctions announced that Lochte had just consigned three of his Olympic gold medals. These medals are from Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, and Rio 2016. They are pieces of history that represent some of his most powerful moments in the pool. But the question arises: how do you even make the decision to sell a medal you earned in 2016, especially when it holds heavy significance?

The 2016 Rio gold medal was a big milestone for Lochte. He earned it with the U.S. team in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, on top of six gold medals across four Olympics. It made him one of the most decorated swimmers of his time, second only to Michael Phelps. But Rio is also remembered for controversy. Lochte and three teammates claimed they were robbed at gunpoint after a night out.

Brazilian authorities later concluded the incident was fabricated following a drunken mishap at a gas station. And now, as soon as the announcement of selling medals came out, people began wondering why an athlete would ever give up something so meaningful.

Lochte answered that question candidly.

“My Olympic medals represent memories I’ll carry for life, but now I want them to do more than sit on a shelf.”

For him, the medals are more than just metal. They are representations of effort, dreams, and the lessons he was taught in the process. He thinks these medals can have more impact than just being locked in a box in a room.

Michael Phelps’ ex-teammate has made his intentions very clear.

“I’m passing them on so they can help inspire and empower others. If these medals can give someone hope, fuel their dreams or help them reach their full potential,” he said, “then this is the greatest way I can give back.”

To Lochte, sharing his medals is a way to share the spirit of the Olympics with whoever might need a little encouragement. But this is not the first time Lochte has sold medals.

Back in 2022, Ryan Lochte sold several of his Olympic medals and memorabilia, including his 2004 Athens silver medal, two bronze medals from the 2008 Olympics, medals from London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as his Olympic ring and a watch. He split them into separate lots, and bidding quickly climbed into the thousands.

But now, with personal struggles still in the background, he’s parting with some of his prized Olympic treasures again.

Michael Phelps’ former teammate faces life’s toughest laps

Ryan Lochte has been going through a tough time lately. Just recently, he and his wife, Kayla Reid, filed for divorce, which was very emotional for both of them. On top of that, Lochte has been open about struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder after a serious car accident in 2023 that changed his life.

“After my accident in 2023, I fell into a really dark place,” he said. He suffered from “depression, loneliness and feeling like I was giving up in life.”

But the accident also led him to struggle with substance abuse. Realizing he needed to make a change, he checked himself into a recovery center.

“In life, you’re going to get knocked out or hit a roadblock,” he said. “It’s not how you get knocked out, it’s how you keep moving forward.”

Since then, he has been working on his sobriety and improving himself, sharing updates to encourage others going through similar struggles.

“I am bettering myself each day,” Lochte said. “If anyone out there is struggling, please know you’re not alone in this.”

He is also writing a tell-all memoir about his life, career, mistakes, and recovery. He wants to share his story and the lessons he has learned with his fans.

“I am so excited to announce that I have decided to write a book! After lots of healing and growing, I finally have the confidence to give you a real look inside what it was like being Ryan Lochte.”

Through all of this, Lochte is showing his human side, facing loss, mistakes, and personal struggles while working to rebuild himself. Selling his Olympic medals, sharing his recovery, and writing his memoir are all his ways to make sense of his life and inspire others.