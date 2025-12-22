Missing Swimmer Reported at Pacific Grove’s Shark-Attack-Prone Lovers Point

It was meant to be a peaceful Sunday afternoon for a 55-year-old woman, a swimmer who had long loved the open waters off Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. Like many in her weekly swim club, she looked forward to the brisk Monterey Bay waters. But what was meant to be a peaceful afternoon soon turned into a nightmare.

As around midday on December 21, 2025, the water seemed to erupt unexpectedly. Soon, this caught the attention of her fellow swimmers and beachgoers alike. Minutes later, she did not return with her group, and that sparked immediate alarm. “She’s a 55-year-old woman, blonde, with blue eyes, who is currently missing,” said Commander Brian Anderson of the Pacific Grove Police Department.

Without wasting much time, authorities launched a multi-agency search with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monterey Fire Department because they knew the area was prone to shark attacks. “The person who reported the shark sighting claimed they saw a shark breach the water with what appeared to be a human body in its mouth,” an official said. “They then witnessed the shark submerge below the waterline without resurfacing.”

Rescue crews have been combing the area tirelessly, using boats, drones, and helicopters, scanning both the water and the surrounding shoreline. If she is not found before dark, authorities plan to resume search efforts first thing in the morning. But for now, as a precaution, Lovers Point and nearby beaches will remain closed through Tuesday.

This is a developing story…