Olympian Adam Peaty’s Wedding Faces Unexpected Clash Involving Gordon Ramsay and Bride Holly

It’s often said that a wedding is the most beautiful day of one’s life… and the most stressful. Now imagine if the wedding in question were the union between an Olympic champion and a celebrity chef’s daughter, as was the case for ace swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay, daughter of Gordon Ramsay. Because amidst the gorgeous wedding came an unexpected moment of chaos that certainly tested the bride’s mettle.

After four years of dating, Adam and Holly said ‘I do’ on December 27 in a lavish, high-profile ceremony at Bath Abbey in Somerset. But as Holly, 25, entered the cathedral with her father surrounded by security, they were mobbed by paparazzi, per Hello Magazine.

“The paps who had been on the back door sprinted around to try and catch up with them at the front door of the church, and they came to blows in a narrow alleyway at the side of the church just yards from 100s of members of the public who had been waiting for the church service to begin,” a source told Hello Magazine.

While most photographers remained in their designated press area in front of the church, four photographers rushed towards Holly and Gordon Ramsay from a back door as soon as they arrived.

They added: “They were extraordinary scenes when the security bodyguards and the paparazzi photographers clashed and scuffled as the crowd surrounding them scattered. And in the middle of the melee, Gordon and Holly in her wedding dress, were being jostled around just as she entered the church.”

Nonetheless, the situation was quickly resolved with the Ramsays entering the cathedral without further incident, while the press and eager onlookers crowded around the entrance. But still through all this, Holly and Gordon paused to wave to the fans, cheerfully wishing them a “Merry Christmas!

Much of the intrigue was fueled by Holly’s closely guarded outfit secret as she made her entrance in an ivory cape, hiding her wedding dress from the crowd. The dress remained under wraps even afterward, once the newly married couple headed off to their reception.

Though the area remained chaotic with fans blocking the roads, Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay were able to smoothly make a beeline for their car. But if the external drama wasn’t enough, the newlyweds also had some internal drama to contend with before they tied the knot.

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s big day was nearly overshadowed by a family feud

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay met in 2021 when Holly’s younger sister, Tilly Ramsay, took part in Strictly Come Dancing on the BBC with Peaty. Their friendship quickly evolved into something more, and by 2023, the two began drawing attention with their posts on social media and public appearances. And then in 2024, they got engaged.

“I am marrying my best friend,” said Holly, while Peaty shared that he felt like “the luckiest man on earth” to have her.

However, the wedding itself was marked by reports of a family feud. Adam Peaty reportedly barred most of his relatives from attending, aside from his sister Bethany and her partner.

The feud is said to have begun when Peaty’s extended family wasn’t invited to the couple’s engagement party last December. Though his parents, Mark and Caroline, were included, his aunts—Caroline’s sisters—were not.

The falling out deepened when Caroline wasn’t invited to Holly’s bachelorette party in November, escalating further to the point where Peaty’s parents were uninvited from the wedding.

The conflict was publicized when one of Caroline’s sisters accused Adam of hurting his mother on Instagram. Later, Caroline herself told the Daily Mail before the wedding that she felt hurt by her son’s decision to not invite her.

“Me going would just cause even more of a storm, and I don’t want to ruin his wedding day,” Caroline said. “I wanted to be there quietly to watch him get married, but that can’t happen now.”

Irrespective of the behind-the-scenes drama and paparazzi madness, Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s wedding went off without a hitch and was a day of love and celebration.