Olympian Alex Walsh’s Shocking Practice Habit Gets Exposed by NCAA Coach

Alex Walsh is skillfully navigating her journey towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a mission positioned to enhance her already remarkable career, which boasts an Olympic silver medal, world championships, and a distinguished position among the most celebrated swimmers in NCAA history. However, amidst the carefully orchestrated training regimens and the intense competitions that characterize the life of an elite athlete, a particularly interesting insight into the 24-year-old’s existence emerged not from the poolside, but rather from her coach.

In a recent episode of the Unfiltered Waters Podcast, Olympic champions Katie Hoff and Missy Franklin welcomed Walsh’s esteemed coach, Todd DeSorbo, who revealed a lighthearted yet unexpectedly candid glimpse into the daily life of his celebrated athlete.

“The last person, Alex Walsh,” DeSorbo said with the familiarity of someone who has overseen her rise from college phenom to global swimming powerhouse. “We call her the sloth because she moves so damn slow.”

Despite her remarkable athletic achievements—a two-time Olympian with a silver medal from Tokyo, a three-time gold medalist at the 2022 World Championships, and an essential member in the University of Virginia’s unprecedented streak of five consecutive NCAA team titles—her demeanor before practice remains remarkably humorous.

For DeSorbo, who has guided her to 23 NCAA gold medals and nine individual national championships, this sloth-like pace during practice is not a reflection on her work ethic, but rather an embraced, almost treasured, personality of the athlete.

The dynamic between them reflects a profound trust and understanding, as the coach recognizes that despite her casual arrival, once Walsh enters the water, her concentration and determination are unmatched. Nonetheless, the swimmer has expressed considerable gratitude towards her coaching team’s dedication and hard work.

Alex Walsh wasn’t shy to acknowledge their efforts

In the wake of her Olympic silver medal success in Tokyo back in 2021, Alex Walsh expressed heartfelt appreciation for the coaching team that has been instrumental in her development, particularly highlighting the steadfast support of her coaches at the University of Virginia. “The two seasons leading up to the Games were extremely mentally and physically challenging, and these people helped me remain focused and confident when I doubted myself,” she reflected.

The Olympic swimmer acknowledged their role not only in offering technical expertise but also in establishing the vital psychological foundation for achievement, stating, “constantly reminding me of the end goal and the baby steps to get there when I was lost.”

This perspective also reflects Todd DeSorbo’s renowned coaching approach, which intentionally protects athletes from excessive pressure through guiding principles such as “Overthinking kills your happiness,” enabling them to have faith in the process he has crafted.

For Walsh, this environment has proven to be transformative, nurturing a confidence that extends beyond the confines of the pool and is reflected in the easygoing, if unhurried, manner that has won her the affection of both her coach and teammates.