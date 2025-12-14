Olympic Champion Calls Out Fellow Swimmers’ Enhanced Games Participation Post Swimming Legend’s Outburst

The most accomplished swimmers in the world are still very much against the next Enhanced Games, which openly allows the use of PEDs. Sarah Sjöström, a Swedish great and three-time Olympic winner, has criticized the idea, called it “very unfortunate,” and, in a strong statement of personal protest, said that she has “blocked and unfollowed every athlete who decided to participate” in order to remove any mention of the topic from her social media account.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This deep criticism, which focuses on the degradation of athlete health and fair play, is now reflected in national teams, causing noticeable divisions among colleagues. Daniel Wiffen, the reigning 800m freestyle Olympic champion from Ireland, has spoken out about his teammates’ (Shane Ryan and Max McCusker) decision to compete in the Enhanced Games, according to Swim Updates on X.

“I don’t talk to them. I’m a younger part of the team. We just never really associated,” Wiffen stated, making clear the separation that exists. This distancing follows his earlier, unequivocal rejection of the event itself, which he dismissed by saying, “For me, it’s not swimming… I probably won’t even watch it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The substantial prize money, including $250,000 for a victory and a $1 million bonus for breaking a world record, is a strong financial incentive, but Wiffen argues that the moral compromise is untenable. “It doesn’t make sense to me morally that people would go out and dope just for a paycheck. You’re risking your health at the end of the day,” he said.

Famous swimmers like Sjöström and Wiffen have chosen a position that is in line with the official stance of the world’s swimming federations, which have also sought to separate the Enhanced Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not getting along with the Enhanced Games

The worldwide governing body of the sport, World Aquatics, has instituted bylaw 10 that forbids participants in events like the Enhanced Games, where PEDs are used, from taking part in World Championships and other elite contests hosted by them. After the Enhanced Games’ $800 million antitrust case against World Aquatics, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and USA Swimming was dropped by a U.S. federal court, this rule was recently upheld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Granting the motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman wrote in a 33-page order Monday that mentioned “Enhanced fails to allege that bylaw 10, contrary to its plain language, automatically applies to every elite, international swimming competition.”

Noting the psychological and physiological costs of PEDs throughout history, WADA has also denounced the event, calling it an “ill-conceived” danger to athlete safety. This institutional opposition effectively means that swimmers like Ryan and McCusker are choosing a lucrative, one-off event over their future in traditional international swimming.