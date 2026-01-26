Olympic Medalist Ilya Kharun Confirms Switch to USA Three Years After Citizenship Row

In his swimming career, Ilya Kharun proudly represented Canada and competed in several major events. Indeed, he has won multiple medals for the country, including the latest coming at the Paris Olympics (two bronze), and at the Singapore World Championships (one bronze.) However, recently, Kharun has taken a major decision regarding his international representation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hey everyone, I’ve got big news. I’m changing my international representation from Canada to USA,” the Olympic medalist said in an lenghty Instagram post, confirming his future to compete for his new country.

“First off, I’d like to thank everyone in Canada. It’s been incredible to travel the world representing Canada and while competing with the top Canadian athletes. John Atkinson and everyone representing Swim Canada, thank you. I would not be the swimmer or person am today without your support,” he did a candid reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To my Canadian teammates, thank you. You helped me progress into the person I am today. You guys really made me feel like I was part of a family. It’s been an honor wearing the Maple Leaf flag and everyone in Canada will always have my support.”

This is a developing report…