Swimming Legend Cody Miller Backs Enhanced Games Decision While Offering Advice to Next Generation

Last December, Cody Miller surprised everyone by announcing his return to competition just a year after retirement. However, instead of returning to traditional swimming, he chose to join the Enhanced Games. His decision sparked widespread attention, with even the International Ice Swimming Association revoking his membership. But now, after a month of silence, Miller has defended his choice and offered meaningful advice for young athletes.

“This is a different thing. And I don’t think that just because you run the risk of having someone get the impression that maybe they should do something for themselves, like take an enhanced, but I don’t think that that means that you should just not allow these types of things. If that were the case, like I believe in freedom and I believe in education,” Miller said during an interview with SwimSwam founder, Mel Stewart, on January 15.

Notably, Miller was asked about concerns he hears from coaches, following which he pointed out that many are worried about what young swimmers might think when they see their heroes make such bold decisions.

To illustrate his point, Miller used real-life examples of adult athletes taking calculated risks. He made a mention of the climbing documentary Free Solo, where Alex Honnold climbs without a rope.

“I would never advise anybody to do that ever, but I’m glad that someone is allowed to do that. I’m glad that that’s legal,” he said.

He also referenced UFC and Formula One, sports with real danger but carefully controlled environments.

“These things are all dangerous, but you have to. I will explain to my kids like these things are being performed in as controlled and safe environment as physically possible. And this is not for you right now. It’s just not.”

Cody Miller, a father to two sons, Axel Zeke Miller and Kato William Miller, emphasized that his guidance for young athletes is rooted in education and perspective.

“If I have young athletes that ask me about it, it comes down to educating them and letting them know that this is a different thing. And it’s certainly not for you, especially right now.”

Therefore, Cody Miller made it clear that the Enhanced Games are not intended for children or young athletes as teenage bodies recover naturally and do not require enhancements. Meanwhile, adult athletes like him have the freedom to make their own choices under controlled conditions.

Why Cody Miller joined the Enhanced Game?

On December 15, Cody Miller joined the Enhanced Games, a move motivated largely by financial and career realities.

“It’s harder to make a living now as a professional swimmer than it has ever been before,” Miller said.

Traditional competitions offer limited prize money, even for top athletes, while the Enhanced Games give $250,000 for first place, $500,000 total per event, and up to $1 million for world records.

For Cody Miller, the difference is like night and day, enabling him to compete at a high level and make a decent living. Notably, health and longevity also played a role. The Enhanced Games’ medical oversight system enables athletes to be more closely observed and better informed about their bodies.

Miller explained, “Athletes in our sport deserve to be treated like true professionals. That starts with prioritizing safety and well-being, and I’m confident Enhanced’s transparent, medically supported system does exactly that.”

Beyond money and safety, Cody Miller views the movement as a mechanism to assert control in his career. The Enhanced Games provide him a route to keep competing seriously while staying healthy and at his peak.