After Indianapolis Marathon Tragedy, Runner’s Daughter Shares Heartfelt Details About Her Father

For Clifford, his morning routine was always researching weather and course conditions and meticulously laying out his running gear. All it took was a single bet that made Clifford fall in love with marathons. A colleague challenged Mace that he was not fit enough to complete a 5k marathon. He accepted the challenge and completed the challenge too. What motivated him to run marathons for awareness was the tragic death of his nephew, JD Miller, who lost his life to cancer at the age of 21. His life devoted to the sport ended tragically after crossing the finish line at the age of 71.

In his 30 years as a marathon runner, he had run 65 races, completing most of them. After his demise, Clifford Mace’s daughter, Jonna Mace, shared that running became a part of his life, and for his family, it was natural. But something felt off the day before his final marathon. “He seemed tired,” Jonna Mace recalled. “Almost fatigued.”

While it was unusual for Mace to feel tired, the family assumed he had had a long day at work. He ended the evening with a phone call to his wife, who was vacationing in California with her sister. “The last thing I said to him before we got off the phone was ‘I love you,'” his wife recalled. Mace tragically passed away the next morning, on November 8, 2025, shortly after finishing the Indianapolis Monumental Half-Marathon.

After each race, he proudly added his newest medal to the growing display on the living room wall, yet the medal from Nov. 8 would remain forever absent. While the Marion County Coroner’s office has yet to disclose the cause of death, the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon has come forward with its statement for the families. Apart from Mace, another runner, 40-year-old Kyle Fisher, also passed away after the marathon.

The cause of his death is also yet to be disclosed. Organizers note that the Indianapolis Marathon is one of the nation’s largest, drawing roughly 17,500 participants. This year’s event featured a full marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon, and a 5K race. CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon said, “Beyond Monumental and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two participants who passed away today following separate, unrelated medical emergencies and after being transported to local hospitals.”

They further added, “Our on-site medical team and local first responders provided immediate, coordinated care. We are working closely with medical and public safety officials and will continue to offer our full support. Participant safety is our top priority, and we are profoundly grateful to the medical professionals and emergency personnel who responded with such care and professionalism.” The statement reflected their sorrow over the incident; however, this year alone, this is the second such incident.

NFL’s George Kittle mourns the loss of his dear friend at the Half-Marathon

Tragedy struck at the Brooklyn Half-Marathon this year as Charles Rogers, just 31, suddenly passed away, leaving family, friends, and fans in shock, including his close friend George Kittle. The initial reports suggest that Rogers collapsed around mile eight after suffering cardiac arrest, which ended his life far too soon. A former Gophers safety, Charles was known for a smile that could light up any room, something Kittle fondly remembers.

One of the Gophers’ spokesmen expressed his sorrow as he said, “Charles was a terrific young man who had an infectious smile and personality. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts as they mourn this tragic loss.” The loss was much more shocking for Kittle, who took to his Instagram with two quiet yet deeply moving tributes. He shared snapshots from their college days, which were filled with laughter and camaraderie, but now tinged with heartbreak.

One story showed them after an Iowa vs. Gophers game, arms around each other, smiling as if life couldn’t get any better. Reflecting the weight of loss, Kittle’s caption struck a chord: “Life sucks sometimes. Can’t believe you are gone my brother Charlie. You lit up every room you were in. 💔” Whether it’s Clifford, Charles or John, accidents like this remind us how important it is to take care of ourselves and not push our bodies to the point of breakdown. With that in mind, we mourn their loss while celebrating what their lives meant to those around them.

Such incidents serve as a cautionary tale for the safety of runners in any marathon. While first responders and routes are equipped to handle fatigued runners and emergencies, such losses shed light on the screening processes that are in place to qualify. Maybe even more stringent screening may prove to be the solution, maybe not. But this definitely serves as a topic of debate. What are your thoughts?