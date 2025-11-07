After $23M Makeover, Milena Cortina Winter Olympics Could Help Mikaela Shiffrin and Co. Make History

As winter draws near, Italy is gearing up to host the world at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. With the countdown officially on, preparations are in full swing to make this edition truly unforgettable. What makes it special? For the first time ever, female athletes will make up a record 47% of participants, marking the most gender-balanced Winter Games in history. But that’s not all, the spotlight will also shine on the newly restored Verona Arena, adding a touch of ancient grandeur to modern glory.

Milan Cortina 2026 is set to become the most widespread Winter Olympics and Paralympics ever, spanning over 22,000 square kilometres across northern Italy. The grand finale promises to be nothing short of spectacular, with the closing ceremony scheduled for February 22 at the stunning UNESCO World Heritage site, Verona Arena. A massive $23 million restoration project has transformed the historic venue especially for the Games, ensuring an unforgettable conclusion to Italy’s winter spectacle.

“For the first time in history, an Olympic ceremony will be held at a World Heritage Site — the iconic Arena di Verona,” said Giovanni Malagò, president of the Milano Cortina 2026 Organising Committee, adding that the event will unite “sport, art and culture in a celebration of Italian beauty.” The restoration, led by Società Infrastrutture Milano Cortina 2026 SpA, aims to enhance the experience not only for Olympic spectators but also for the thousands who flock to the amphitheatre’s vibrant cultural events each year.

“These improvements will guarantee universal accessibility from the next season onwards,” explained the Government Commissioner, Fabio Massimo Saldini, overseeing the works. “We are working tirelessly to meet the objectives set for the Games,” he added. Prominent Italian dancer Roberto Bolle will take part in the closing ceremony.

Well, at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, we will be witnessing Mikaela Shiffrin, Chloe Kim, Jaelin Kauf, Alex Hall, Alex Ferreira, and many more. Fans will have their share of concerns and perks, and so will the athletes, mainly through monetary compensation.

The Winter Olympics will have a bonus bonanza for the athletes

One of the biggest challenges that athletes face is the lack of proper compensation for their relentless effort and dedication. But this time, things are different. For U.S. skiers, skaters, snowboarders, and sliders, the next 100 days could define everything: a shot at Olympic glory, a chance to seize gold, and now, a life-changing $100,000 reward.

Thanks to a historic $100 million donation to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, every Olympian starting from next year’s Winter Games will be eligible for a $100,000 payout upon retirement. Considering that nearly 57% of U.S. athletes earn $50,000 or less, this isn’t just a pay boost; it’s a long-overdue safety net in a country that doesn’t fund its Olympic or Paralympic stars.

“I do not believe that financial insecurity should stop our nation’s elite athletes from breaking through to new frontiers of excellence,” explained Ross Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group, who made the generous donation, in a statement. Now, the only question that remains is: how many medals will U.S. athletes win at the Winter Olympics?