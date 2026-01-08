After Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles’ Support, World Athletics President Unveils Special Plan for Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

Around $130 million in infrastructure damage, and nearly 50 people lost their lives, and there’s more…This is what Hurricane Melissa, a category 5 storm, caused, terrifying the entirety of Jamaica. However, amidst this devastation, Jamaica’s track legend Usain Bolt issued a statement, saying, “Hurricane Melissa tested us, but did not break us,” encouraging the country during the crisis. Similarly, Noah Lyles jumped in to aid those who were affected.

“Hey Everyone, The Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation and Asafa Powell are teaming up to send aid to smaller communities in Jamaica! We have already set a trip for St. Elizabeth,” he said in a social media post. Now, Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics, who recently visited the country, is ready to aid Jamaica after having conversations with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), and he is also supported by the NACAC Athletics for this kind cause.

“The International Athletics Foundation will provide financial support of US$100,000, with the distribution of funding through an agreed process as per previous solidarity funds via the JAAA, and programme support focused on ensuring athletes from the impacted western side of the island can continue to train and compete in regional and global championships, including the CARIFTA Games in Grenada in April and the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon, USA, in August,” Coe described in the official statement.

Coe further added that these funds will be used for transport and accommodation for the athletes who have been impacted by this natural disaster. Also, this will contribute towards their training, and any damaged equipment will be replaced. Coe gave clarity that the funds won’t be used to fix any infrastructure damage, considering it as the local government’s responsibility towards their citizens, who are also star athletes.

Apart from just providing the financial help to these athletes, Coe talked about the committment he has, saying, “We should not underestimate the power of sport, and especially athletics as the mother of all sports and Jamaica’s national pastime, to help the people overcome the challenges Hurricane Melissa has presented, and its role in helping to rebuild the nation, to help return to a semblance of normality, to re-energise the population, and to improve mental health and promote resilience in the face of such adversity.”

Throughout his visit, which lasted four days, Coe closely monitored the country’s situation. In this process, he also met Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other officials who will be responsible for Jamaica’s recovery. And apart from athletes like Bolt and Lyles, there was also another Jamaican legend who stepped in when his country needed him the most.

Usain Bolt’s old track teammate didn’t hold back when it came to helping Jamaica

“My heart was just overwhelmed with sadness,” Usain Bolt’s former teammate, Asafa Powell, told BBC World Service when he was asked about the situation in his home country. “I tried not to focus too much on the devastation and tried to see how I could best assist. When you see mothers with young babies, or people who can’t even shower and have had mud on them for days – it is something that will make you cry.”

The Olympian, who was a member of Jamaica’s 4x100m gold medal-winning team in Rio, was completely devastated when he got the update regarding how much impact Hurricane Melissa caused to his countrypeople. So, Powell, united with American sprinter Noah Lyles’ foundation, launched an initiative to support the locals amidst this disaster.

The Jamaican legend also described his experience while helping the locals, saying, “Last week, I gave two houses [to families in need]. They were very happy and that made me feel overwhelmed with joy. My wife actually cried and the families cried when they received the house. One family had four kids and one had three kids so I can imagine how happy they are to have a home.” His reason? Not like he needs one…

Whenever Powell stepped onto the track, his nation was always behind his back, sending their support. So, this became a perfect opportunity for him to give his country back.