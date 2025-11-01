“American Star Is Born”: Fans Go Wild as Teen Sensation Jane Hedengren Shatters Record in Her Debut at Another Prestigious National Race

When a freshman storms into a championship and rewrites history, the world takes notice. This weekend in Lawrence, Kansas, one freshman’s performance did exactly that. The murmurs began early, grew louder with every lap, and by the end, fans were on their feet. All eyes were on Brigham Young University’s freshman, Jane Hedengren. After all, the young runner rewrote expectations with effortless dominance at the Big 12.

This was the 18-year-old’s first-ever Big 12 Cross Country Championship. And she ran over 6000m in a jaw-dropping 18:29:6. Needless to say, this performance smashed the all-time Big 12 records. Her performance not only earned her the individual title but also powered BYU’s women’s team to its third consecutive Big 12 championship, as announced on the official X handle of BYU Track & Field/Cross Country. It was a breakout that officially announced her arrival on the NCAA stage.

For those following her journey, Hedengren’s brilliance wasn’t entirely unexpected. The Utah native entered Brigham Young University with a resume that most athletes can only dream of. In June 2025, she ran 4:23:50 and broke the mile record by about five seconds at the Hoka Festival of Miles in St. Louis. She clocked in at 9:17:75 for the two-mile record at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.

Hedengren also holds the US high school records in the 3000m and the 5000m races. No doubt, her dominance in Lawrence only reaffirmed her transition from a prep prodigy to a collegiate frontrunner.

With the NCAA Mountain Regional and National Championships up next, all eyes are on Hedengren’s next move. But for now, it was time to celebrate the 18-year-old’s big win. Fans rallied behind Jane Hedengren and her upcoming success story in the comments section of BYU’s X post.

The athletics community joins hands to celebrate Jane Hedengren’s Big 12 win

Needless to say, with the kind of performance Hedengren showcased, her opponents need to be wary of her. And one fan decided to let that be known to the world. The comment read, “A new American star is born! Watch out world!” Meanwhile, another fan added, “We’re witnessing the continued rise of an all-timer athlete, regardless of sport or discipline. Jane is incredible.”

Additionally, the fans were quick to note the difference in the clock-in times of Jane Hedengren and West Virginia’s Joy Naukot. The runner-up finished the race in 19:14:3. One fan reflected on this and wrote, “Just completely ridiculous. Anyone see any runner behind her? I don’t, and not even at the end when she literally stops for a few seconds after crossing the finish line. Again. Sheer and complete ridiculousness.”

Another fan highlighted the previous record and stated, “Yall realize the fastest women’s NCAA championship race of all time was 26 seconds SLOWER than Jane’s time today? And she’s a freshman.”

Furthermore, a few fans compared Hedengren to AJ Dybansta and Bear Bachmeier. Of course, comparing a marathoner to basketball and football prospects doesn’t make sense, until you realize all their legacies will begin at BYU as freshmen yet storied. But when we look at the accolades they’ve amassed, the big picture certainly puts them together as exceptional talents.

One fan claimed, “Just so you know, this is an AJ Dybansta or Bear Bachmeier level athlete who deserves more attention from BYU fans. Go out and see her run in person if you have the opportunity, she’s a generational talent.” Another fan added, “Jane Hedengren, Bear Bachmeier and AJ Dybantsa. Quite possibly the greatest freshmen trio to share a campus together in NCAA history.”

But what do you think of Jane Hedengren as the future face of NCAA marathons? Share your thoughts as a comment.