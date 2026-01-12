American Track & Field Athlete Handed 45-Month Ban Follows Fred Kerley to Enhanced Games

“This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live,” Fred Kerley said a few months ago, when he decided to join the Enhanced Games. The reaction? Well, the track and field world just erupted. It invited all kinds of criticism, with an athlete who once represented the US in the biggest events now competing at an event that completely goes against a lot of the values and rules of World Athletics.
Now, the hype around the Enhanced Games has taken a major turn. On X, Track & Field Gazette reported that Olympic silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams, himself serving a severe 45-month doping ban, has followed Kerley’s path and is set to join the Enhanced Games.
He was banned for 45 months for multiple anti-doping rule violations following a whistleblower tip in early 2024, which led to a positive test for an anabolic agent, with 3 Whereabouts Failures during the investigation adding to…
This is a developing report…
